Delhi Half Marathon Sees 41,000 Runners, Promotes Fit India Movement

The 21st edition of the Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, saw over 41,000 participants take part in Asia's premier road race in New Delhi on Sunday.

CM Rekha Gupta on Unity and Fitness

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Half Marathon brought together around 40,000 participants, including 10,000 women, from India and abroad, promoting unity, community participation and fitness while supporting the Prime Minister's Fit India initiative. She also expressed pride in Delhi hosting the annual event and congratulated all participants. "The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon saw the participation of 40,000 people from across the country and around the world, including 10,000 women. This is not merely a sporting event; it has fostered an environment in Delhi where people have transcended various boundaries, moving beyond their own communities to take steps forward together. Delhi is steadily advancing towards the 'Fit India' movement, an initiative consistently championed by the Prime Minister. It is a matter of pride for us that this event takes place in Delhi every year, and I congratulate all the participants who took part," CM Rekha Gupta told reporters.

IAF Chief Praises Festive Fitness Culture

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh praised the Delhi Half Marathon for promoting running and fitness, describing it as a premier sporting event that encourages youth participation and fosters a festive atmosphere. He also lauded Vedanta for its efforts to expand the event to different cities and promote a culture of running. "I'm very happy that I got this chance to run here, and this event is a classic. It's the best running event that I've seen, and they are doing a great job taking it to different cities and encouraging people to run. I think running is very important. It's a basic form of fitness, and today's youth is getting encouraged. It's such a festive occasion. So, I'm really very happy to be here, and I think Vedanta is doing a great job," Singh told reporters. (ANI)

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