Gwalior: 14 Devotees Dead As Truck Crashes Near Sheetla Mata Temple

Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Shukla on Sunday visited the trauma centre in Gwalior to meet those injured in the truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple, as the death toll rose to 14, District Collector Ruchika Chauhan confirmed. Speaking to ANI, Shukla said the Chief Minister was closely monitoring the situation and that the government was ensuring proper treatment for the injured.“The Chief Minister is closely monitoring. The government is ensuring proper treatment for the injured. A detailed investigation is under way, and action will be taken against those found responsible,” he said.

How the Accident Unfolded

The accident occurred at around 1.30 am when a paddy-laden truck, reportedly travelling from the Chhinor direction, lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed into devotees gathered near Sheetla Mata Temple. The truck allegedly broke through barricades and a police checkpoint before running over pilgrims and hitting the temple's outer wall and gate.

Speaking to ANI, Collector Ruchika Chauhan confirmed that 14 people had died in the accident. Collector Ruchika Chauhan said, "Fourteen people have died in the Sheetla Mata Temple truck accident, including two women, two children under eighteen and ten men. Three to four patients are critically injured, while several others have been discharged after receiving initial treatment."

Compensation Announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of life and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 for each injured person.

According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh, the accident occurred at around 1.30 am when the paddy-laden truck lost control while descending a steep slope where heavy vehicles are restricted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each deceased person, Rs 2 lakh for each seriously injured person and Rs 50,000 for other injured people. He said all injured victims would receive free treatment.

Families Allege Police Negligence

The accident triggered anger among the victims' families, who alleged police negligence and delays in rescue operations. Relatives claimed that the police took several hours to reach the spot and that the transportation of victims to hospitals was delayed.

A woman whose son was injured in the accident alleged that the police had failed to reach the spot for hours.

The mother of Divyansh, who died in the incident, also alleged that the police prevented her family from searching for their relatives.“There was my daughter-in-law, my elder and younger sons. I was informed at 6 o'clock in the morning. My daughter went to find them but police did not allow her. Why wouldn't the police help me find her? Tell me, if it were your own child, wouldn't you be in pain?” she said.

Tensions Escalate at Post-Mortem Centre

Tensions also escalated at the post-mortem centre, where grieving family members confronted the police during a visit by Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh. The families demanded answers over the alleged delays in rescue efforts and the handling of victims following the accident. (ANI)

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