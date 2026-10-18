'She Invented Namaste?': Sara Ali Khan's Old Clip Claiming She's Being Copied For Her Kindness Resurfaces

An old clip of Sara Ali Khan has resurfaced on social media, reigniting discussions about her public persona. The clip, prominently featured in an Instagram reel, directly claims that the actress is being copied for her kindness, (as she mentions) alongside the oft-debated question of whether she 'Invented Namaste?'. This renewed attention comes as Sara Ali Khan continues to be a subject of online debate regarding her public interactions and gestures of goodwill, with the specific assertion of her "kindness being copied" adding a new dimension to the narrative.

The clip, circulating across social media platforms, highlights Sara Ali Khan's prominent use of the traditional 'Namaste' greeting, often described as her signature. This has led to the question, 'She Invented Namaste?' becoming a point of discussion among netizens.

Debates Around Her Public Kindness

Beyond the 'Namaste' discussion, Sara Ali Khan's acts of kindness have frequently gone viral, sparking broader conversations about celebrity authenticity. Recently, a video of her offering biscuits to a man on the street in December 2025 garnered significant attention. This particular incident, where the man politely declined the offer, led to accusations of 'performative kindness' from some users, while others defended her intentions.

In another instance in February 2026, a throwback clip showing Sara Ali Khan helping needy people and reportedly asking paparazzi not to film the moment also resurfaced. This prompted mixed reactions, with some praising her for sincerity and others labeling it a 'publicity stunt'. Similarly, in August 2026, she was seen distributing food and requesting cameras be put away, a gesture that drew appreciation for keeping the focus on helping others rather than publicity.

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Sara's 'Namaste' and Media Interactions

The actress's interaction with the paparazzi has often involved her signature 'namaste' greeting. In November 2020, Sara Ali Khan famously responded to a photographer's request for a 'namaste pose' by stating, 'Namaste wala pose nahi hota' (Namaste is not a pose). This interaction further solidified her association with the traditional greeting.

What Trolls are Saying!

As soon as this clip resurfaced, it took no time for netizens to call her out. One wrote,“Did she invent Namaste?.” Another wrote,“New age sonam kapoor.” Another user wrote,“Is education banned for nepo kids?”