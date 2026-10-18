Elon Musk's Flying Tesla Roadster Sparks Meme Fest Internet Drags Bollywood Into The Fun (WATCH)

Elon Musk's latest Tesla Roadster reveal has sent social media into a meme frenzy, with users imagining what would happen if cars could actually take to the skies. The redesigned electric sports car was showcased on October 15, performing dramatic mid-air manoeuvres that looked more like scenes from a science-fiction movie than a conventional vehicle demonstration.

The demonstration featured the Roadster performing flips and brief airborne movements using technology inspired by SpaceX. However, the vehicle is not a conventional flying car capable of sustained flight. Musk has indicated that production could begin in 2028, although the vehicle and its proposed capabilities are yet to reach full production.

Real life, baby Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

While the futuristic display grabbed attention, internet users quickly turned the spectacle into comedy. Bollywood became a major part of the conversation, with people recalling the gravity-defying car stunts associated with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn.

One X user jokingly addressed Musk, writing,“dear elon musk, stop copying our legend rohit shetty.” Another post imagined the chaos of owning the vehicle in India, declaring,“Tesla Roadster moments after its India launch.”

The jokes did not stop at Bollywood references. Users also imagined what everyday traffic might look like if cars began flying over congested roads. One viral post summed up the possibility with the line,“Traffic is a bit heavy in the Z-axis today.”

Traffic is a bit heavy in the Z-axis today. Derek Nee (@DerekNee) October 16, 2026

#tesla #meme #roadster #elonmusk #spacex Something's Not Right With Me (@sumxwrongs) October 16, 2026

India is NOT for beginners! (@buttu_iam27) October 16, 2026

Other memes poked fun at car insurance companies, parking problems and the prospect of flying vehicles navigating India's famously unpredictable roads. Some users even brought up Taarzan: The Wonder Car, suggesting that Bollywood had imagined extraordinary automotive technology long before Tesla's latest showcase.

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It had not even been a day since the Tesla Roadster presentation when the internet was already flooded with memes Curio (@curious_X_) October 16, 2026

The Roadster's reveal has therefore become more than a technology story. While Tesla's ambitious plans have sparked curiosity about the future of electric vehicles, the internet has supplied its own entertaining vision of that future-one filled with flying traffic, cinematic stunts and plenty of jokes at Musk's expense.