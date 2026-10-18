15 Jordanian Food Companies Showcase Products At SIAL Paris 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 18 (Petra) – Fifteen specialized Jordanian food manufacturing companies launched their participation Saturday evening at the SIAL Paris 2026 exhibition, held at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in the French capital.

Organized by the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), the three-day Jordanian pavilion aims to expand the footprint of national food products across European and global markets, unlock new export channels, and establish commercial partnerships.

According to a JEA statement released Sunday, participating Jordanian firms are exhibiting a diverse portfolio of products, including chocolates, confectionery, halva, tahini, sesame derivatives, traditional Oriental sweets, dates, canned goods, canned fish, spices, legumes, staple foodstuffs, roasted coffee, and specialized culinary ingredients.

Senator Ahmad Al-Khodari, President of the JEA, emphasized that the national pavilion at SIAL Paris offers a key platform to highlight the quality, variety, and international competitiveness of Jordanian food manufacturing. He noted that penetrating markets with high quality and technical standards directly advances national plans to drive export-led industrial growth and generate employment opportunities.

JEA Director-General Halim Abu Rahmeh added that supporting local firms–particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)–at premier international trade fairs facilitates direct networking with global distributors, retail chain buyers, and institutional importers, turning commercial meetings into sustainable export contracts.

Held biennially, SIAL Paris is one of the world's leading food and beverage trade exhibitions, convening global producers, exporters, and innovation leaders across the food manufacturing sector.

//Petra// AA