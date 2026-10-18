Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 2,090 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform says.

Russian forces have also lost 12,416 (+1) tanks, 25,561 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 51,293 (+27) artillery systems, 2,224 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,711 (+1) air defense systems, 449 (+6) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,968 (+6) ground robotic systems, 568,358 (+1,372) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,134 (+4) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) warships and boats, two (+0) submarines, 164,246 (+363) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 4,835 (+5) pieces of special equipment.

Bridge used by Russian forces for military logisticsed near Huliaipole

As reported by Ukrinform, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using the Neptune coastal missile system, struck six Su-34M bombers at the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Russia's Voronezh region.