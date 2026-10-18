ADF Down 152 Out Of 180 Drones Used By Russia To Attack Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on Saturday, October 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from Russia's Voronezh region, as well as 180 Shahed-type attack UAVs, 26 of them jet-powered, S-8000 Banderol/Dan-T, Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from the directions of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 on Sunday, October 18, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 152 enemy UAVs.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 20 locations, while downed drones and their debris fell at four locations.

The attack is ongoing. About 10 enemy UAVs remain in Ukrainian airspace.

By sending footage to enemy, people become tool in hands of invaders – CCD

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Starlink operations in Ukraine are restricted to speeds of up to 161 km/h, making it impossible to use the system on interceptors designed to counter jet-powered Shahed drones.