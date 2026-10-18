Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region Over 10 Times Overnight, Injuring Three
“Three people were injured. The enemy attacked three districts more than 10 times using drones and artillery,” he said.
Hanzha specified that infrastructure and vehicles were damaged in Dnipro.
In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Shakhtarske and Petropavlivka communities.
“A truck and private houses were damaged. A 44-year-old man and women aged 75 and 90 were taken to hospital in moderate condition,” he said.
In the Nikopol district, Russian forces targeted the Chervonohryhorivka community.Read also: Woman killed, two injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
As reported, on October 17, Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times, injuring three people.
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