Malaysia Advises Citizens To Postpone Non-Essential Travel To France Amid Demonstrations

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 (NNN) -- Malaysians have been advised to consider postponing non-essential travel to France until the situation improves amid ongoing demonstrations in major cities across the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said it was closely monitoring developments, adding that currently, there have been no reports of Malaysians being involved or adversely affected by the situation.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Paris has issued an advisory urging Malaysians in France to exercise caution and remain vigilant.

“While travel to France remains unrestricted, Malaysians are advised to consider postponing non-essential travel until the situation improves,” the ministry said.

It said the embassy remained in close contact with the relevant local authorities to obtain the latest information and facilitate appropriate assistance to Malaysians should the need arise.

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, urged Malaysians residing in France to ensure that the embassy has their latest contact details. Malaysians who have yet to register and those planning to travel to France were encouraged to do so through the ministry's e-Konsular platform at

For immediate consular assistance or emergencies, Malaysians may contact the Embassy in Paris at +33145531185, its after-hours emergency helpline at +33632446571 or email:...

--NNN