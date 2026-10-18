Stallion Power Gummies Releases 2026 Ingredient, Usage And Safety Details For Its Male Enhancement Formula In The US And Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stallion Power Male Enhancement Gummies Combine Muira Puama, Maca Root, Horny Goat Weed, L-Arginine, Tribulus Terrestris, Catuaba, Ashwagandha, Green Tea Extract and Caffeine in a Once-Daily Gummy for Adult Men New York City, NY, USA, Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Power today released updated product information for Stallion Power Gummies, a once-daily male enhancement gummy developed for adult men who want a simple, pill-free way to support energy, stamina and overall male vitality as part of a healthy lifestyle. Each Stallion Power gummy delivers an 82 mg proprietary blend of nine botanical and nutritional ingredients, including Muira Puama, maca root, horny goat weed, L-arginine, Tribulus terrestris, Catuaba, ashwagandha, green tea extract and caffeine. Full product details are available on the Stallion Power Gummies official website.



This release goes further than earlier announcements about the product by publishing directions for use, a realistic expectations timeline, ingredient-by-ingredient safety notes, pricing information for buyers in the United States and Canada, and links to independent government health resources so men can review the evidence for themselves. Stallion Power Gummies are a dietary supplement. They are not a medication, they have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and they are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, including erectile dysfunction. The product is available through the official website Stallion Power Gummies at a Glance

Detail Stallion Power Gummies Product type Dietary supplement gummy for adult men Serving size 1 gummy per day Supply per bottle 30 gummies (30-day supply) Proprietary blend 82 mg per gummy, 9 ingredients Key ingredients Muira Puama, maca root, horny goat weed, L-arginine, Tribulus terrestris, Catuaba, ashwagandha, green tea extract, caffeine Contains caffeine Yes (from green tea extract and added caffeine; see label) Made in USA, according to the company Guarantee [60]-day money-back guarantee, according to the company Sold in United States and Canada (see shipping at checkout)

What Is Stallion Power?

Stallion Power is a male enhancement gummy, sometimes searched for as Stallion Power Male Enhancement Gummies, Stallion Power gummies for men or simply Stallion Power. It is designed for men who prefer a chewable gummy to large capsules or tablets. According to the company, Stallion Power Gummies are made in the USA and are intended for consistent daily use rather than as a one-time, on-demand product.

Consumers should note that Stallion Power Gummies are a different product from similarly named items such as other "stallion"-branded gummies and men's supplements. Ingredient lists, amounts and company policies differ between brands, so buyers in the US and Canada are encouraged to confirm the product name and Supplement Facts panel before purchasing.

How Stallion Power Gummies Are Designed to Work

One of the most common questions men search for is how Stallion Power works. The company describes the formula as a blend that brings together three groups of ingredients, each with a different role in a daily male wellness routine:



Traditional botanicals for male vitality: Muira Puama, Catuaba, horny goat weed, maca root and Tribulus terrestris, plants that have been used for generations in South American, Chinese and Ayurvedic traditions associated with male vigor.

Circulation and nitric oxide support: L-arginine, an amino acid the body uses to make nitric oxide, a molecule involved in normal blood vessel function. Energy and stress balance: green tea extract and caffeine for alertness and energy, and ashwagandha, an adaptogenic herb studied for its role in stress response.

The company is clear that Stallion Power is not a substitute for prescription medication and that no clinical trial has been published on the finished Stallion Power formula. The research described in this release relates to individual ingredients, often at doses that may differ from the amounts in each gummy.

Stallion Power Gummies Ingredients: The Full 9-Ingredient Breakdown

According to the company, every Stallion Power gummy contains an 82 mg proprietary blend of the following ingredients. Because the blend is proprietary, the individual amount of each ingredient is not listed separately on the label. The research summaries below concern individual ingredients and should not be interpreted as evidence that Stallion Power Gummies will produce any specific result.

1 Muira Puama (Ptychopetalum olacoides)

Muira Puama, sometimes called "potency wood," is a shrub native to the Brazilian Amazon. Its bark and root have a long history of traditional use in South America as a tonic for male vitality. Modern human research is limited, and most available studies are small or decades old.

2. Maca Root (Lepidium meyenii)

Maca is a root vegetable grown in the high Andes of Peru and has been eaten as a food for centuries. Several small randomized trials have looked at maca and self-reported sexual desire in adults, with some reporting modest improvements compared with placebo. Researchers note that study sizes were small and results were not always consistent.

3. Horny Goat Weed (Epimedium)

Horny goat weed is a flowering plant used in traditional Chinese practice. It contains icariin, a compound that has been studied in laboratory and animal research for its effects on enzymes involved in blood flow. High-quality human clinical evidence is limited.

4. L-Arginine

L-arginine is an amino acid found naturally in foods such as meat, fish, dairy, nuts and legumes. The body uses it to produce nitric oxide, which helps blood vessels relax. L-arginine has been studied in men's health research, usually at gram-level doses that are much larger than what fits in a single 82 mg blend. It can interact with blood pressure medications and nitrates.

5. Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus terrestris is a plant used in Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese practice and is a common ingredient in men's supplements. Studies on Tribulus and testosterone levels in healthy men have generally not shown a significant effect, while some small studies have looked at self-reported sexual well-being with mixed results.

6. Catuaba Extract

Catuaba is the name for the bark of several Brazilian trees that are traditionally used in herbal tonics, often alongside Muira Puama. Scientific research in humans is very limited.

7. Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera)

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb from Ayurvedic practice. According to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements, clinical trials suggest ashwagandha may help with stress and sleep, and short-term use of up to about three months appears to be well tolerated. The same fact sheet notes rare reports of liver injury, possible effects on thyroid hormones, and advises caution in certain groups. More detail is available in the NIH ashwagandha fact sheet.

8. Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract provides catechins and naturally occurring caffeine. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health notes that green tea as a beverage is generally considered safe, while liver problems have been reported in rare cases, mainly with concentrated green tea extracts. More detail is available in the NCCIH green tea overview.

9. Caffeine

Caffeine is included for energy and alertness. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that 400 milligrams a day is an amount not generally associated with negative effects for most adults, but sensitivity varies. Men who drink coffee, energy drinks or pre-workout products should count the caffeine in Stallion Power toward their daily total. More detail is available in the FDA consumer update on caffeine.

Why a Gummy Format for Male Enhancement

Many male enhancement pills and over-the-counter male enhancement products are sold as large capsules or multiple daily tablets. The company chose a single chewable gummy so that the product is easy to remember, easy to take without water if needed, and simple to fit into a morning routine. Male enhancement gummies have become one of the fastest-growing formats in the category in the United States and Canada, particularly among men who dislike swallowing pills or who prefer products built mainly around botanical, natural male enhancement ingredients.

The company notes that gummies contain small amounts of sugar and other non-active ingredients, which are listed on the label. Men who track sugar intake or have diabetes should review the full ingredient list.

How to Take Stallion Power Gummies

The suggested use for Stallion Power Gummies, as stated by the company, is:



Take one (1) gummy daily, ideally at the same time each day, such as with breakfast.

Do not exceed one gummy per day.

Because the formula contains caffeine, avoid taking it late in the day if caffeine affects your sleep.

Use consistently; supplements of this type are generally intended for use over several weeks to months.

Store in a cool, dry place with the lid tightly closed, and keep out of reach of children. Do not use if the safety seal is broken or missing.

The company suggests pairing Stallion Power with habits widely associated with men's health and vitality, including regular physical activity, a balanced diet, at least seven hours of sleep, limiting alcohol, not smoking and managing stress.

What to Expect: A Realistic Timeline

Men often ask how long it takes to notice anything with a daily male enhancement gummy. The company encourages realistic expectations. Many of the ingredient studies referenced above ran for 8 to 12 weeks, so Stallion Power is presented as a product for consistent daily use over at least two to three months rather than an instant solution. Some men may notice effects from caffeine, such as increased alertness, on the day they take it, while any other changes, if they occur, are expected to be gradual. Individual results vary based on age, health, lifestyle and consistency of use, and some men may notice no change.

Stallion Power Gummies Side Effects, Safety and Responsible Use

Stallion Power Gummies are intended for healthy adult men aged 18 and over. The company advises the following:



Heart conditions and blood pressure: Men with heart disease, high or low blood pressure, or an irregular heartbeat should speak with a doctor before use. Caffeine can raise heart rate and blood pressure, and L-arginine can lower blood pressure.

Nitrates and erectile dysfunction medication: Men taking nitrates (such as nitroglycerin) or prescription ED medications should consult their doctor first, as L-arginine and these medicines can both affect blood pressure.

Caffeine sensitivity: Men sensitive to stimulants may experience jitteriness, trouble sleeping, headache or a fast heartbeat.

Liver and thyroid: Ashwagandha and concentrated green tea extract have been linked to rare cases of liver injury. Men with liver disease, thyroid conditions or hormone-sensitive prostate cancer should seek medical advice before use.

Other medications: Men taking blood thinners, diabetes medication, sedatives, thyroid medication or immunosuppressants should check with a pharmacist or doctor about possible interactions. Not for women or anyone under 18.

Mild side effects reported with ingredients of this type include stomach upset, headache and trouble sleeping. Men should stop use and contact a healthcare provider if they experience chest pain, dizziness, a rapid heartbeat or any unusual reaction.

The company also points consumers to the FDA's public warnings about sexual enhancement products sold online that have been found to contain hidden prescription drug ingredients, and encourages men to buy supplements only from sources they trust. More detail is available on the FDA tainted sexual enhancement products page.

How to Compare Male Enhancement Gummies and Pills in 2026

Search interest in male enhancement gummies, natural male enhancement products and over-the-counter male enhancement pills has grown steadily, and men looking for the best male enhancement gummies for their own needs face a crowded market. The company suggests that consumers use the same checklist for any product they are considering, including Stallion Power:



Ingredient transparency: Check whether the label lists every active ingredient and, ideally, the amount of each. Proprietary blends list ingredients but not individual amounts.

Caffeine content: Many male enhancement gummies and pills contain caffeine or other stimulants. Know the amount and count it toward your daily total.

Hidden drug ingredients: The FDA has warned that some sexual enhancement products sold online contain undeclared prescription drug ingredients. Avoid products that promise instant or drug-like results.

Realistic claims: Dietary supplements cannot legally claim to treat erectile dysfunction or any disease. Be cautious of products that do.

Clear company policies: Look for a stated money-back guarantee, contact details and no hidden subscription billing. Medical advice: Share the label with a doctor or pharmacist, especially if you take any prescription medication.

Reading male enhancement gummies reviews from independent sources, rather than only testimonials on sales pages, can also help men set realistic expectations before choosing a product.

Male Enhancement Gummies vs. Medical Care: When to See a Doctor

Changes in sexual function are common as men age. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), erectile dysfunction is common and becomes more likely with age, and it can be linked to conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes. More detail is available in the NIDDK erectile dysfunction fact page.

Because these changes can be an early sign of a cardiovascular or metabolic condition, the company encourages men to talk with a doctor rather than relying on any supplement alone. Dietary supplements like Stallion Power are a different category from FDA-approved prescription medicines, which are prescribed after a medical evaluation.

Label Transparency: Understanding the Proprietary Blend

Like many men's supplements, Stallion Power lists its active ingredients as an 82 mg proprietary blend. The company acknowledges that a proprietary blend shows which ingredients are included but not how much of each is present. Men who want more detail are encouraged to contact customer support and to share the label with their doctor or pharmacist. The NCCIH also offers general guidance on choosing supplements carefully. More detail is available in the NCCIH guide to using dietary supplements wisely.

Stallion Power Gummies Price, Availability in the US and Canada, and Guarantee

Stallion Power Gummies are sold through the official Stallion Power website. At the time of this announcement, the company offers the following packages:

Package Supply Price Per Bottle Total Shipping 2 Bottles 60 days [$79] [$158] [Shipping] 3 Bottles 90 days [$69] [$207] [Free shipping (US)] 6 Bottles 180 days [$49] [$294] [Free shipping (US)]

Prices are listed in US dollars and may change. Buyers in Canada can view shipping costs, delivery times and any applicable import duties at checkout. In Canada, natural health products that are licensed for sale carry an eight-digit Natural Product Number (NPN), and consumers can look up licensed products in Health Canada's database. Details are available in Health Canada's Licensed Natural Health Products Database.

According to the company, orders are covered by a [XX]-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase, and each order is a one-time purchase with no automatic subscription. Customers can contact support at [support email]. Consumers should review the full refund policy on the official website before purchasing. The company states that purchasing through the official website ensures customers receive genuine product and remain covered by the guarantee; listings on third-party marketplaces may not be authentic.

Looking Ahead

Interest in convenient men's wellness products, especially gummies, continues to grow across the United States and Canada. The company expects men to keep asking sharper questions about ingredient amounts, caffeine content and safety, and states that it intends to keep providing clear label information and responsible-use guidance. It encourages every man considering a male enhancement supplement to involve his healthcare provider in that decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Stallion Power?

Stallion Power is a once-daily male enhancement gummy for adult men. Each gummy contains an 82 mg proprietary blend of Muira Puama, maca root, horny goat weed, L-arginine, Tribulus terrestris, Catuaba, ashwagandha, green tea extract and caffeine.

What are male enhancement gummies?

Male enhancement gummies are chewable dietary supplements for men that typically combine botanical extracts, amino acids such as L-arginine and sometimes caffeine. They are sold without a prescription and are a different category from FDA-approved prescription medications.

Is Stallion Power a natural male enhancement product?

Stallion Power is formulated mainly with botanical ingredients, including Muira Puama, maca root, horny goat weed, Tribulus terrestris, Catuaba, ashwagandha and green tea extract, along with L-arginine and caffeine. "Natural" does not mean risk-free, so review the safety information before use.

Is Stallion Power an over-the-counter (OTC) male enhancement pill?

Stallion Power is a dietary supplement gummy sold without a prescription. It is not an over-the-counter drug and is not intended to treat erectile dysfunction or any other condition.

How does Stallion Power work?

The formula combines traditional botanicals associated with male vitality, L-arginine for nitric oxide support, and green tea extract, caffeine and ashwagandha for energy and stress balance. No clinical trial has been published on the finished formula, and results vary.

What are the Stallion Power Gummies ingredients?

Muira Puama, maca root, horny goat weed (Epimedium), L-arginine, Tribulus terrestris, Catuaba extract, ashwagandha, green tea extract and caffeine, in an 82 mg proprietary blend per gummy. Non-active ingredients are listed on the label.

How do I take Stallion Power Gummies?

Take one gummy daily, ideally at the same time each day. Do not exceed one gummy per day, and avoid taking it late in the day if caffeine affects your sleep.

How long does Stallion Power take to work?

Many ingredient studies ran for 8 to 12 weeks, so the company presents Stallion Power for consistent daily use over at least two to three months. Individual results vary, and some men may notice no change.

Does Stallion Power contain caffeine?

Yes. It contains caffeine from green tea extract and added caffeine. Check the label for the exact amount and count it toward your daily caffeine intake.

What are the Stallion Power side effects?

Possible side effects include jitteriness, trouble sleeping, headache, stomach upset or a faster heartbeat, mostly related to caffeine. Stop use and contact a doctor if you experience chest pain, dizziness or any unusual reaction.

Can I take Stallion Power with ED medication or blood pressure medication?

Speak with your doctor first. L-arginine and caffeine can affect blood pressure, and men taking nitrates, ED medication or blood pressure medication need medical guidance before using any male enhancement supplement.

Is Stallion Power a medication?

No. Stallion Power is a dietary supplement. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, including erectile dysfunction.

Is Stallion Power FDA approved?

No. The FDA does not approve dietary supplements before they are sold. A manufacturing facility being registered with the FDA is not the same as FDA approval of a product.

Is Stallion Power the same as other stallion-named gummies?

No. Stallion Power Gummies are a different product from similarly named men's supplements. Check the product name and Supplement Facts panel before purchasing.

Is Stallion Power available in Canada?

Yes. According to the company, buyers in Canada can order through the official website and view shipping costs and delivery times at checkout. Canadian consumers can also check Health Canada's database for licensed natural health products.

Is Stallion Power sold on Amazon or Walmart?

The company states that Stallion Power Gummies are sold through the official website. Similar-looking products on third-party marketplaces may not be genuine and may not be covered by the guarantee.

What is the Stallion Power price?

At the time of this announcement, packages range from [$49] to [$79], with lower per-bottle pricing on larger packages. Prices may change; the current price is shown on the official website.

Is there a money-back guarantee?

Yes. The company states that orders are covered by a [60]-day money-back guarantee. Review the full terms on the official website before purchasing.

Is there a subscription?

According to the company, each order is a one-time purchase with no automatic renewal.

Where can I read Stallion Power reviews?

Men looking for Stallion Power reviews or male enhancement gummies reviews should consider independent sources, review the label and ingredient research, and remember that individual experiences vary and are not a substitute for medical advice.

Who should not take Stallion Power?

Women, anyone under 18, and men with heart conditions, blood pressure problems, liver or thyroid conditions, or caffeine sensitivity should not use it without first talking to a doctor.

About Stallion Power

Stallion Power is a once-daily male enhancement gummy formulated for adult men with an 82 mg proprietary blend of Muira Puama, maca root, horny goat weed, L-arginine, Tribulus terrestris, Catuaba, ashwagandha, green tea extract and caffeine. The product is made in the USA, according to the company, and is sold to customers in the United States and Canada through the official website with a stated money-back guarantee. Additional product information is available on the Stallion Power Gummies official website.

References



U.S. Food and Drug Administration: Spilling the Beans: How Much Caffeine Is Too Much?

U.S. Food and Drug Administration: Tainted Sexual Enhancement Products

NIH Office of Dietary Supplements: Ashwagandha Health Professional Fact Sheet

National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: Green Tea

National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: Using Dietary Supplements Wisely

NIDDK: Definition and Facts for Erectile Dysfunction Health Canada: Licensed Natural Health Products Database

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