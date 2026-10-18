Delhi Protests Could Put Rs 4,000 Crore In Business At Risk Over 10 Days: BJP MP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Praveen Khandelwal, BJP MP from Chandni Chowk and Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General, on Sunday expressed serious concerns over the growing impact of the ongoing protests in Delhi on businesses and traders.

He said that the prolonged disruptions could put business transactions worth over Rs 400 crore at risk every day, with the cumulative impact potentially reaching Rs 4,000 crore over 10 days.

This comes as the Congress-led INDIA bloc, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), student activists and other groups are organising separate protests in the national capital against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Review (SIR) procedure of the electoral rolls.

Amid the ongoing demonstrations, security restrictions have been imposed at several locations. Measures such as market closures and road blockades are disrupting movement and commercial activities. The situation has raised concerns among traders, particularly as the country enters one of its busiest business periods of the year.

He said that Delhi's estimated average daily business turnover of approximately Rs 2,200 crore makes the national capital's commercial ecosystem particularly vulnerable to disruptions. He said that even a 10 per cent decline in business activity would affect transactions worth Rs 220 crore daily, rising to Rs 330 crore at 15 per cent and Rs 440 crore at 20 per cent.

"Based on these indicative estimates, the potential impact over ten days could approach Rs 4,000 crore if disruptions persist at the higher end of this range," he said, clarifying that these figures represent an indicative estimate of business activity at risk and not a verified accounting of actual losses.

"The Constitution protects freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a), as well as the right to assemble peacefully and without arms under Article 19(1)(b). At the same time, Article 19(1)(g) protects the right to practise any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business, subject to reasonable restrictions permitted by the Constitution," Khandelwal said.

The CAIT Secretary General said that democratic rights must coexist with the rights and legitimate interests of other citizens. "The exercise of one fundamental right should not be viewed in isolation from its impact on the lawful activities, economic security and livelihoods of others. The objective should be to preserve the right to peaceful democratic expression while ensuring that ordinary citizens, traders, employees and workers are not made to bear an avoidable economic burden," he added.

Khandelwal observed that the economic consequences of protests extend far beyond the immediate locations where demonstrations take place. Citing traffic congestion, reduced customer footfall, disrupted transportation and logistics, and restricted access to markets, he said that these measures have shortened business hours and delayed goods movement, collectively affecting Delhi's interconnected commercial network.

"Small traders and businesses are among the worst affected. Even when sales decline, they must continue meeting fixed financial commitments such as shop rentals, employee salaries, electricity bills, loan instalments and other operating expenses. Business lost during critical trading days cannot necessarily be recovered later, making prolonged disruptions particularly damaging during the festive and wedding season," he said.

The BJP MP further stated that the impact is not confined to retail and wholesale trade, but transporters, logistics operators, warehouses, restaurants, hotels, street vendors, delivery services and numerous ancillary businesses are also facing declining activity, threatening employment, daily earnings and the livelihoods of millions of people who depend directly or indirectly on Delhi's commercial economy.

Emphasising the importance of the ongoing trading season, Khandelwal said, "October to January is among the most crucial periods for India's trading community, covering major festivals, wedding-related purchases and heightened consumer spending. Disruptions during these months can have consequences extending well beyond individual markets, affecting seasonal incomes, employment, business confidence and the broader economic cycle."

"Delhi is not merely the national capital; it is one of the country's most important centres of wholesale distribution, retail trade and commercial activity. Its markets connect manufacturers, distributors, retailers and consumers across India. Any prolonged disruption in Delhi therefore has a cascading impact on supply chains, business transactions and livelihoods far beyond the city," he said.

The CAIT Secretary General urged all concerned to ensure that democratic expression does not unnecessarily disrupt normal public life and economic activity, particularly during this critical trading season. He also stressed the need for a balanced approach that respects peaceful protest while safeguarding market accessibility, the movement of goods and the ability of citizens to earn their livelihood.

"The right to protest and the right to trade are both integral to a functioning democracy. Protecting one should not mean disregarding the other. The larger public interest demands a responsible approach in which democratic expression, the rule of law, economic activity and the livelihood of millions of people are all duly respected," Khandelwal added.