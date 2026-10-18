Puneet Issar's Son Siddhant Issar On 'Lohitaksha': My Role Has Its Own Personality, Psychological Depth

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Issar, who is set to play a psychologically troubled, toxic husband on screen in the upcoming thriller Lohitaksha, said that Hollywood icon Christian Bale's performance in“American Psycho” is one of the inspirations he has looked at while understanding how an actor can explore a dark and disturbing character.

Currently performing in a ten-day stage production in Delhi during Navratri, Siddhant will be portraying Shri Ram live before a humongous audience. He plays Ram in Ramayan Bhaim and Krishna in Mahabharata, and has performed as Bhagwan Krishna in more than 200 shows.

However, the trailer of Lohitaksha, directed by Bhupindarra, presents him in a completely different avatar. He plays a toxic husband whose behaviour makes his wife's life difficult, exploring the darker aspects of relationships and human psychology.

Speaking about the contrast, Siddhant said in a statement:“An actor is supposed to be versatile. When I perform as Ram, I give it my absolute best because it is an extremely challenging role.”

“There has to be innocence, dignity and poise in the way he speaks. His words reflect goodness, righteousness and the eternal battle between good and evil.”

Talking about Lohitaksha, he adds,“This is a very unique, powerful and challenging role. Christian Bale's performance in American Psycho is one of the inspirations I have looked at while understanding how an actor can explore a dark and disturbing character.”

“My role has its own personality and psychological depth. I have lengthy monologues in this film as well, and my experience in theatre has helped me immensely in maintaining the intensity and justifying those scenes.”

Having received love for his performances as Ram and Krishna, the actor is now looking forward to the audience's response to his unexpected transformation.

“I sincerely hope audiences will accept and appreciate me in this completely different avatar in Lohitaksha. I have tried my best to understand the character and deliver what the role demands.”

“Ultimately, it is the audience that decides whether you have succeeded,” he says.

With Lohitaksha, Siddhant aims to prove that true versatility lies in stepping beyond familiar roles and embracing challenging characters.

Lohitaksha releases on October 23.