Gwalior Truck Incident: CM Yadav Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Victims' Families

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Gwalior, Oct 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed in a tragic truck accident near the Shitala Mata Temple in Gwalior, which claimed 14 lives and left 27 others injured early this morning during Navratri celebrations.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, the Chief Minister said on his X handle,“The news of the death of pilgrims in a truck accident in Gwalior is deeply heart-wrenching. In this hour of grief, the state government stands firmly with all the affected families and extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.”

He further announced Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each for those who sustained serious injuries and Rs 50,000 each for the other injured. All the injured will receive free medical treatment. The affected families are from Gwalior, Shivpuri and Sheopur.

A speeding truck loaded with paddy went out of control around 1:00 - 1:30 a.m. on a downward slope along Chinor Road near the temple. The vehicle struck devotees heading to the shrine, ploughed into roadside shops and then crashed into the temple's entrance gate and outer wall.

Victims included women, children, teenagers and the elderly. Two police personnel were also among the injured, with several reported to be in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and panic as people rushed to help the injured and pull those trapped from the debris.

Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately by police and administrative teams.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals across the city, where medical teams are providing intensive care.

Of the 14 dead, 11 have so far been identified. They include Satyendra Gurjar (22) of Mahalgaon, Gwalior; Sarla Tomar (50) of Hanuman Pahadi, Rajiv Nagar; Gaurav Parihar (18) of Bada Gaon Khureri; Mahesh Sharma (45) of Sahasram, Gaswani in Sheopur district; Vimlesh (18) of Mahagaora, Shivpuri district; Devesh Baghel (17) of Mavta, Bhitarwar; Prince alias Chhotu Jatav (16) of Chauhan Pyau, Galla Kothar; Shaurya Sharma (15) of Sahasram Goswami, Shivpuri; Hemant Rathore (21) of Yadav Dharm Kanta, Hazira; Divyansh (16) of Maheshpura, Sikandar Kampu; and Pawan (23) of Gadaipur, Hazira.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said roadblocks and police checkpoints had been set up on the route during Navratri. An investigation is underway to determine how the truck managed to reach the spot and breach the barricades.

A team from the Regional Transport Office has been sent to examine the vehicle's mechanical condition and technical state, including whether a malfunction caused it to keep veering left.

The Collector added that the administration is closely monitoring the treatment of the injured to ensure they receive appropriate medical care. Police and administrative inquiries into the exact circumstances of the accident are going on.