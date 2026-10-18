Neeti Mohan's Father Brij Mohan Sharma Passes Away, Singer Pens Note

Indian playback singer Neeti Mohan's father, Brij Mohan Sharma, passed away on October 15. The singer shared the news on Sunday, October 18, through a post on social media, remembering him as the guiding force behind her family.

'Pillar of Our Family'

Sharing the news, Neeti and her family said,“With profound grief and a heavy heart, we regret to share the sad demise of our beloved father, Mr Brij Mohan Sharma who left for his heavenly abode on 15.10.2026.”

Remembering him as a loving father and husband, the family spoke about the values and love he gave them. They added,“A loving husband and a father, a guiding light, and the pillar of our family. His wisdom, kindness, values, and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts. Though he is no longer with us, his blessings, teachings, and beautiful memories will continue to guide us throughout our lives.”

“His absence has left a void that can never be filled, but his love will live on in our hearts forever. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. We will miss you Papa,” the post added.

Industry Offers Condolences

Soon after the news was shared, several members of the film and music industry offered their condolences to Neeti and her family. Singer Shreya Ghoshal remembered Brij Mohan Sharma as a warm person and a loving father. Offering her support to the family, she wrote,“My deepest condolences to you and your family. He was such a doting father and a simple, warm human being. No words can ever fill the void of losing a parent. May God give you and your family the strength to cope with this pain. Om Shanti”

Actor Neha Dhupia also sent her love and support to the singer, writing,“Neeti my love n strength to you and the entire family.” Actor and television host Maniesh Paul also paid his respects, writing,“Om Shanti.”

A Pillar of Support

Brij Mohan Sharma played an important role in the lives and careers of his four daughters, Neeti, Shakti, Mukti and Kriti Mohan. He supported their ambitions and encouraged them to follow their dreams in the entertainment industry. He was known for standing by his daughters as they pursued careers in music, dance and acting, helping them face social expectations and challenges along the way.

Even during difficult times, Sharma remained an important part of the family. During Neeti's wedding in 2019, he was reportedly admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), and her mother performed the kanyadaan ceremony in his place. (ANI)

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