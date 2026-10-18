'Both Teams Played Best Cricket, 2-2 Result Fitting': Nayar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said that a shared trophy between India and the West Indies was a fitting conclusion to a fiercely contested series, arguing that reducing the contest to a shortened, nine-over shootout would have been an unfair way to determine the winner.

The two sides finished their five-match T20I series level at 2-2 after persistent rain brought the Bengaluru decider to an early end on Saturday, with only 7.4 overs of play possible.

“Just looking at how this series has panned out, I feel it deserves to be 2-2 in a lot of ways because both teams played really good cricket. It would have been really unfortunate for the series to come down to a nine-over game to decide which team actually takes that cup away,” Nayar told JioStar.

With both sides having registered two victories apiece before the final match, the series had reached a stage where the last encounter was set to decide the destination of the trophy.

However, the weather in Bengaluru denied either team the opportunity to settle the contest on the field, leaving Nayar to reflect on the performances across the preceding matches rather than the abandoned finale.

“It is fair to say that both teams have played the best cricket they could, and to end this series 2-2 is a statement of how well both teams have played and how tough a series it has been for Team India at home. The West Indies should be proud because when they came in, it felt like India would easily beat them. While India would have fancied their chances with seven overs, I think it was a perfect end to a good series,” he added.

The West Indies arrived with the challenge of taking on a formidable opponent in familiar conditions, but their ability to win twice ensured the series remained undecided until the final fixture.