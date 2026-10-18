The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in identifying persons of interest in a shooting in Southeast.

On Sunday, August 23, 2026, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to a call for the sounds of gunshots in the 1700 block of W Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, an adult male was located inside, of an apartment, suffering from a laceration caused by fragments of a bullet. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The persons of interest were captured by video cameras and can be seen in this video and the photos below.

Anyone who can identify these persons of interest or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26118911

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MPD Seeking Persons of Interest in W Street Shooting News Provided By October 18, 2026, 05:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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