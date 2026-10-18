IND Vs WI: Sanju Samson Raises Concerns Over India's Cramped Schedule And Lack Of Practice

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson opened up on the reality of modern international cricket, highlighting how difficult it has become for the players to adjust to varying pitch conditions due to tightly packed schedules and lack of pratice ahead of the five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

The fifth and final T20I of the series was washed out due to rain at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17. Following a long delay, the contest was reduced to a nine-overs-per-side contest before rain intervened again during India's batting and forced the match to be abandoned, leaving the 5-match series tied at 2-2.

For Samson, it was mixed fortunes, registering scores of 11, 82, 3, 56, and 16, aggregating 168 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 33.5, with a strike rate that underscored his aggressive intent at the top of the order.

Also Read:West Indies' swagger is back, says Daren Sammy after 2-2 series draw

Samson on India's Relentless Fixtures

Sanju Samson, who has been part of Team India for the tight turnaround ahead of the upcoming tour of New Zealand, sent a direct message about the demands placed on modern players.

Speaking to Star Sports after the fifth T20I was washed out due to rain in Bengaluru, Samson stated that the team had only one day of batting practice during the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, making it difficult for players to adjust to different conditions across venues.

“To be very honest, with the way the schedule is structured these days, you don't get much time to practise or prepare," Samson said.

“That's where your experience comes in. You try to stay in a good mental space and make the most of whatever time you get. We have just one day of batting practice," he added.

Nothing to separate the two sides!

The #INDvWI T20I series ends in a hard-fought 2-2 draw

Well played @windiescricket

#TeamIndia | @mflone_ BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2026

The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies began on October 6 and concluded with the rain-abandoned finale on October 17, delivering hard-fought cricket despite the weather interruptions and tight scheduling.

The gap between each match was minimal, with players travelling between cities and getting little time to practise or adapt to conditions.

Approach To Adapting To Different Conditions

Further speaking on the tight cricketing schedule, Sanju Samson explained that players rely on experience to assess pitch conditions, taking two or three deliveries to understand the surface before adjusting their approach accordingly.

“We'll reach there on the 20th, practise on the 21st, and play the match on the 22nd. So, we'll try to carry forward the good things we've done here,” the wicketkeeper-batter added.

“It takes a little time to adjust to the conditions there, so we'll take two or three balls to assess them. We'll follow the things we've learned through experience and play while respecting the conditions," he added.

#ShreyasIyer reflects on India's 2-2 series draw against #WestIndies and the lessons ahead.

#INDvWI Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 17, 2026

Sanju Samson will now travel with the India T20I squad to New Zealand for the upcoming five-match series, with the opening game taking place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22.

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