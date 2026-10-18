Haryana Hurricanes, Ayodhya Garjan Book Semi-Final Spots In VCL

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Oct 18 (IANS) Haryana Hurricanes continued their impressive run in the Volleyball Champions League (VCL), defeating Emperia Marathas 2-1 in a Super 6 fixture to secure a place in the semi-finals at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Haryana had to recover from an early setback after losing the opening set 18-21. However, the Hurricanes responded strongly, raising their level of play to win the second set 21-16 and level the contest.

With the match on the line, Haryana carried their momentum into the decider and dominated proceedings to clinch the third set 21-13. The victory secured their semi-final spot and further strengthened their campaign in the tournament.

Chirag Yadav continued his fine run of form for Haryana and was adjudged Player of the Match for his contribution to the victory. His teammate Chetan was named the Impact Player.

Speaking after the match, Chirag Yadav said,“It feels great to win this match and help the Haryana Hurricanes qualify for the semi-finals. Emperia Marathas started strongly and took the first set, but we stayed positive and focused on our plans.

"We knew we had to raise our intensity, play with better coordination and make the most of our chances. The team responded well in the next two sets, and I am happy that we could finish the job. We will now focus on the semi-finals and give our best to keep this winning run going.”

Meanwhile, Ayodhya Garjan continued their impressive run in the Volleyball Champions League (VCL), defeating Delhi Dynamites 3-0 in their Super 6 fixture to book a place in the semi-finals.

Ayodhya dominated the contest, winning all three sets by 21-12, 21-17 and 21-17. The team maintained its composure throughout the match, combining strong execution with consistent performances to secure a straight-set victory and continue its push for the title.

Delhi tried to challenge Ayodhya in the second and third sets, but Garjan held firm in the crucial moments to prevent their opponents from mounting a comeback. The win further underlined Ayodhya's strong form as they advanced to the knockout stage.

KM Fasil was adjudged Player of the Match for his contribution to the victory, while his teammate Prince received the Impact Player award.

Speaking after the match, KM Fasil said, "We came into the contest with a clear plan and focused on executing it well in all three sets. Delhi put up a fight, but we stayed disciplined, supported each other and made sure we did not give them an opportunity to get back into the match. The team has been working hard, and this victory gives us confidence heading into the semi-finals."