Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 18

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 18. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to October 17. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,821,868 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,047,561 rials. On October 17, the euro was priced at 2,040,197 rials.

Currency Rial on October 18 Rial on October 17 1 US dollar USD 1,821,868 1,816,419 1 British pound GBP 2,428,339 2,421,251 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,209,800 2,203,412 1 Swedish króna SEK 183,754 183,128 1 Norwegian krone NOK 193,236 192,261 1 Danish krone DKK 273,924 272,934 1 Indian rupee INR 19,178 19,134 1 UAE Dirham AED 496,084 494,600 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,861,392 5,843,444 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 658,016 656,134 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,152,881 1,149,609 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 232,120 231,455 1 Omani rial OMR 4,744,706 4,721,865 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,288,229 1,282,960 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,029,676 1,026,755 1 South African rand ZAR 110,550 110,248 1 Turkish lira TRY 36,830 36,680 1 Russian ruble RUB 21,788 21,723 1 Qatari riyal QAR 500,513 499,016 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 120,462 119,855 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,931 14,889 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,265,819 1,262,523 1 Saudi riyal SAR 485,831 484,378 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,845,394 4,830,902 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,475,653 1,419,169 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,475,653 1,476,274 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 55,007 54,855 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 868 865 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,198,086 1,195,334 1 Libyan dinar LYD 283,695 282,842 1 Chinese yuan CNY 272,470 271,548 100 Thai baht THB 5,438,102 5,432,217 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 446,244 444,616 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,365,188 1,361,407 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,569,630 2,561,945 1 euro EUR 2,047,561 2,040,197 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 402,703 401,343 1 Georgian lari GEL 702,185 699,581 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 100,921 100,504 1 Afghan afghani AFN 28,014 27,959 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 604,990 603,181 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,071,016 1,068,476 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,892,430 2,881,407 1 Tajik somoni TJS 197,602 196,946 1 Turkmen manat TMT 526,371 519,342 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,075 2,067

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,047,561 rials and $1 costs 1,821,868 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,63-2,66 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,96-2,99 million rials.