Several Major Durga Puja Organisers In Kolkata Temporarily Shut Pandals For Public Viewing

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 18 (IANS) Several major Durga Puja organisers across Kolkata have temporarily closed their pandals after a stampede in Chorbagan Sarbojanin puja pandal killed 19 people and injured 25 others. The decision to close the pandals was taken following instructions from the administration.

Crowd-pulling pujas like 'Tala Prattoy', 'Alipore Sarbojanin', 'Chetla Agrani', and 'Ballygunge Sarbojonin' were among those which asked to stop entry of pandal hoppers. At the same time, the show at Allen Park in Kolkata's iconic Park Street has also been cancelled. It was also learnt that several puja pandals in Kolkata's Salt Lake area have, for the time being, stopped the visitors' entry.

In a Facebook post, the Tala Prattoy Durga Puja committee said, "Tala Prattoy Pandal is closing for time being as per administrative instruction. We care for general public, enjoy puja in a safe manner."

Another crowd-puller, the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja Committee, helmed by BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh, in central Kolkata, has also restricted the visitors' entry. The pandal committee has asked people to refrain from coming to the puja pandal.

The police on Sunday arrested seven people, including organisers, in connection with the stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata, which claimed 19 lives.

A forensic team arrived at the site of the stampede -- Muktarambabu Street in North Kolkata -- on Sunday. At least 25 injured people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the puja pandal at around 1 a.m., conducting an inspection and talking to the police and organisers, after meeting the families of the deceased and injured at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. He announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the families of each deceased. He also announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

A large number of devotees were injured following a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata as an excessive crowd flocked into the pandal arena to catch a glimpse of the idols. Tension broke out among visitors at the Puja pandal after a portion of the exit gate structure collapsed. The injured were immediately rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and two other state hospitals. About 17 people were declared brought dead at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, while 25 injured were admitted for treatment. Out of them, the condition of one is said to be critical. The death toll reached 19 on Sunday.