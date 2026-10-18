Himesh Reshammiya: Being A Judge Is Not Just About Recognising A Good Voice

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya believes being a judge is not just about recognising a good voice and added that reinvention and the willingness to evolve are essential for an artist to sustain a successful career.

As a Superstar Judge in 'Indian Idol Legends Return', Reshammiya is looking forward to seeing established singers return to the stage with renewed energy and showcase their growth as performers.

Reshammiya said in a statement:“Being a judge is not just about recognising a good voice; it is about recognising potential, individuality and the courage it takes to stand on a stage and be heard. Having lived the journey myself, I understand the highs, the challenges of reinvention and the constant need to evolve.”

“That is why I look beyond technique when I listen to a contestant. I look for originality, hunger and that rare quality that makes an artist unforgettable.”

“My own journey has taught me that reinvention is not just about changing the way people perceive you; it is about constantly challenging yourself and keeping your passion alive.”

Reshammiya said that it has reminded him that no matter“how much an artist achieves, there is always room to grow, explore and create something new.”

“The most exciting part is that, even after thousands of blockbuster hit songs, my passion remains as strong as it was when I started. And I continue to approach every new musical journey with the curiosity and enthusiasm of a newcomer. That is exactly what I want to see in every artist on Indian Idol Legends Return.”

As a Superstar Judge, he is excited to be part of the“biggest season, bringing back voices that have already made their mark but now have another opportunity to prove how far they have come.”

“Because I have always believed that winning once is not enough; the real achievement is to keep growing, to reinvent yourself and to win the audience's heart all over again. The real fun lies in continuing to work with the same passion and excitement, no matter how many milestones you have achieved.”

“This season is about showing India what these artists are capable of today, and who they can become tomorrow.”

Indian Idol Legends Return brings celebrated singers from across seasons together as 12 competing duos. Returning as Superstar Judge is Reshammiya, while Aditya Narayan takes on hosting duties.

Indian Idol Legends Return airs on Sony Entertainment Television.