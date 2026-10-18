MP Road Accident Toll Climbs To 14 Families Allege Negligence In Traffic Management

MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior, Oct 18 (IANS) Families of those killed in a tragic road accident near the Shitla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district gathered outside the post-mortem house on Sunday and expressed outrage over what they alleged was the administration's failure to ensure proper traffic management during the heavy rush of devotees amid the Navratri festival.

Fourteen people were killed, while 27 were injured after a truck rammed into shops near Shitla Mata Temple early on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when the truck lost control while descending a slope near the historic Shitla Mata Temple, located 18 kilometres from the district headquarters.

A large number of relatives of the deceased assembled outside the post-mortem house, raising questions over the district administration's arrangements and demanding accountability for the tragedy.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharamveer Singh Yadav reached the spot to meet the grieving families. However, amid intense protests and mounting anger, he had to leave under heavy security without being able to hold a conversation with the agitated relatives.

The deceased have been identified as Satendra Singh Gurjar (22), Sarla Tomar (50), Gaurav Parihar (18), Mahesh Sharma (45), Vimlesh (18), Devesh Baghel (17), Prince alias Chhote Jatav (16), Shaurya Sharma (15), Hemant Rathore, Divyansh Kushwah (17) and Pawan Rathore (23).

Officials said efforts were underway to establish the identities of three other victims.

The incident has triggered widespread anger among residents. Questions are being raised over the police administration's handling of traffic regulation and public safety during the festival. People have demanded strict action against those found responsible for the lapses that allegedly led to the accident.

The tragedy occurred during the auspicious festival of Navratri, when hundreds of thousands of devotees visit the historic Shitla Mata Temple. Typically, the route passing by the temple is closed to large vehicles during this period; hence, an investigation is underway to determine who allowed the truck to enter.

Officials have stated that they are probing who authorised the truck's entry and whose negligence led to this incident.

The victims' families have questioned how the movement of a truck wasn't prohibited in the vicinity of the Shitla Mata Temple.

Kiran, the mother of the deceased Gaurav, alleged that her son's death was a direct consequence of negligence on the part of the authorities. Speaking to IANS, she said, "My 14-year-old son had gone to the Sheetla Temple, where he was crushed under a truck. The incident took place at midnight, but the police did not arrive at the scene until 4:00 a.m."

"My son was still breathing when he was brought to the hospital, yet the police sent him for a post-mortem. We had managed to leave and were taking him to a private hospital, but the police intercepted us near the bus stand and forced us to turn back. Because of this, my son died," she added.

Asha, the mother of the deceased Surendra, also accused the authorities of providing misleading information about her son's condition and preventing her from meeting him while he was reportedly undergoing treatment.

"When I went there, they did not even let me meet my child. They told me he was fine and receiving treatment, and asked me to wait. In the morning, they dropped me home and again said my child was fine. Then I received a call saying he had died. They did not even show me his face. My two daughters are sitting here, and I have no one else. The police administration gave us false information," she told IANS.

Meanwhile, Ashok Kushwah, the father of the deceased Divyansh Kushwah, demanded strict action against the officials responsible for the alleged lapses in security and traffic arrangements near the temple.

"My son, Divyansh Kushwah, left home around 9 p.m. to visit the temple and said he would return by 5 a.m. My nephew Ajit Kushwah, his wife and my younger daughter Muskan had also gone with him. The police administration had imposed strict restrictions, and even two-wheelers were not allowed to pass. How did they allow such a large vehicle to pass through and crush the children? We demand the suspension of the senior police officers responsible. What kind of arrangements were made that allowed a large vehicle to pass and kill these children?" Ashok said while speaking to IANS.

The grieving families have called for accountability and strict action against those found responsible, as the investigation continues into the circumstances that allowed the truck to enter the area during the Navratri rush.

Officials said that an investigation is underway and further details are awaited.