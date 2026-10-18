Navratri 2026: Purple Colour Significance On Day 8, Maa Mahagauri And What To Wear On October 18?

According to the widely followed color code for Sharad Navratri 2026, the color purple is designated for Day 8, which falls on October 18 and is devoted to Goddess Mahagauri.

Significance of Purple Color During Navratri

Purple symbolizes royalty, wisdom, ambition and spirituality. Its rich color makes it an ideal choice for festivity dresses. However, its deeper meanings signify devotion and self-improvement.

While the colors that devotees observe during the festival can differ depending on the traditions in the region or the calendar followed, the 2026 calendar assigns the color purple to the eighth day of Navratri.

Which Goddess Should Be Worshipped on Day 8?

Maa Mahagauri is the eighth manifestation of Goddess Durga and is celebrated on the eighth day of Navratri. Maa Mahagauri represents purity, peace, compassion and serenity.

The day could be celebrated by observing special puja, praying, and Kanya Pujan according to family traditions. Purple colored attire would lend an additional festive element to these religious rituals.

Purple Color for the Day of Navratri Puja?

People celebrating Navratri puja this day may wear clothes in purple color as per their choice. Below are some suggestions for dressing up in a festive way:



Women may wear purple sarees, violet colored Anarkali suits, lehengas, or salwar suits along with traditional jewelry.

Men may wear purple-colored kurtas with white or cream-colored or beige colored trousers. For some modern touch one may try purple colored kurta set, violet dupatta or purple colored blouse with saree.

Gold colored jewelry, embroidered dupattas, and traditional footwear would match purple-colored attires. Wear comfortable outfits while attending temple, performing puja and participating in any other celebration.

Celebrating the Festival

One can start the day by bathing and praying to Maa Mahagauri. One can also offer flowers and bhog to Goddess Durga in accordance with their family traditions, light diya and pray. Many families even conduct Kanya Pujan on the occasion of Ashtami.

Purple is one colour that is often worn on such occasions but is not mandatory.