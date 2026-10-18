'The Swagger Is Back': Sammy Sees WI Take 'Massive Step' After India T20I Series

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) West Indies head coach Daren Sammy believes his side has made significant progress after sharing the five-match T20I series 2-2 with India, with the decisive fifth match abandoned due to rain.

Reflecting on the visitors' performances against the reigning world champions on their home turf, Sammy highlighted the return of confidence and competitive belief within his team, while stressing the need for greater financial support to sustain West Indies cricket.

Sammy feels the series was about more than the final scoreline. West Indies arrived in India facing doubts about their ability to challenge the hosts, but their performances across the contest offered encouragement as they continued building towards their long-term ambitions.

"It's a true reflection of how all the teams have played, especially for our guys. I'm pretty sure when the series started, we probably didn't have a chance. But that was just the opinion of others. We would want to win because of something we've not done forever in India, so it would have been nice. I think the cup still is in our favour because we won the home leg the last time we played (in 2023) 3-2,” Sammy told reporters in the post-match press conference.

The series result also reinforced Sammy's belief that the Windies are moving in the right direction, particularly after competing against a side that has established itself among the leading teams in international T20 cricket. He pointed to the progress made during the contest as evidence that his players are beginning to close the gap.

“We understand what success means to us; we don't ever take for granted where we are as a team and the challenges that we face. We just look to make those strides, and I think after this series we've taken a massive step. We played against the defending champions, and we've matched them (and) in certain areas we've outplayed them, especially in their backyard,” he added.

He also used the occasion to underline the wider significance of West Indies cricket and the support required to secure its future, saying,“You heard the CEO spoke about things that happened in 1997 that kind of has us in this situation, but I think it's important to understand what West Indies cricket means, not only to the region but to the world and to the game. I've heard the stories of guys (from past West Indies teams) spending three-four months in a place touring, playing warm-up matches, spreading their talent by the way they played and the fanbase that they created, and the revenue they generated for so many people.”

He stressed that the responsibility to support West Indies cricket extends beyond the team's immediate results, suggesting that its legacy and continued presence on the international stage should matter to those in a position to help the regional game.

“I think it's important; my mom always says you must have a care factor. No matter what you do in life, the human nature should never lose that care factor. I think we're in a position where we need somebody to put a (hand around the shoulder) of the West Indies cricket. Financially, that is, and series like this, here in India, against the best team in the world, puts us in a conversation closer to that,” he said.

“All the guys in the dressing room, they've gone out there and played with intent and I think what was good to see is that the swagger is back, the confidence is back. It started during the World Cup and you could see guys enjoying, and there was a willingness to win. That's where it starts; the belief that we belong where we are, and to have the performances that says you belong there. Hopefully, right now it's just been consistent,” he added.