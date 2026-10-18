Kolkata Stampede: BJP's N Ramchander Rao Calls For Thorough Probe

BJP Leader Calls for Probe into Kolkata Stampede

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Sunday termed the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata that claimed 19 lives a major tragedy and called for a thorough probe to fix responsibility and take action against those responsible.

Condoling the deaths, Rao said the incident required a proper investigation and that accountability must be established. "The stampede in West Bengal, in Kolkata, is a big tragedy, and I condole the deaths of the devotees there. I'm sure that the government will definitely probe the entire incident, fix responsibility on the people who are responsible for it, and take appropriate action," Rao told ANI.

Referring to the West Bengal government's response, he said the administration was concerned about the incident and stressed the need for accountability. "As declared by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ji, everyone is concerned about the entire incident. A proper probe should definitely be conducted, and action must be taken against those who are responsible," he added.

Arrests Made, Probe Initiated

The stampede occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata amid heavy crowds, killing 19 people and leaving 25 others injured. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment, while authorities initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with the incident. Those arrested include Raj Kumar Sewda, alias Raja, the secretary of the puja committee; Santanu Dubey, its vice-president; and Biplab Mukherjee, alias Joy, who was involved in the construction of a bamboo structure. The other arrested persons include Koushik Saha, who was involved in crowd management and checking VIP passes; Pintu Dey, who was engaged in crowd management; and Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal, who were working as private security in-charges.

Police registered a suo motu case under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the organisers and others. Fourteen people were also detained for questioning, according to the police.

Meanwhile, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, was imposed in parts of Kolkata from October 18 to 20 to prevent possible disturbances. The restrictions cover an area under Bowbazar Police Station bounded by College Street, CR Avenue, Collotola Street and Eden Hospital Road. The order prohibits unlawful assemblies of five or more people, carrying weapons and activities likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity.

The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each deceased person. An investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) has also been initiated to establish accountability.

Rao Slams Opposition's 'Regime Change' Rhetoric

In a separate political attack, Rao criticised the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and Opposition leaders over their remarks about regime change. "The CJP and other leaders who are now claiming that they are going to fight for regime change, like in Bangladesh, should remember that India is not Bangladesh. India has a very strong and deep-rooted democratic ethos, and I'm sure that the people of this country are observing how these people behave," he said.

Rao also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making irresponsible statements and attempting to create unrest in the country. "Rahul Gandhi is acting very irresponsibly, misleading the people, and trying to create anarchy in the country through his statements and actions," he said.

Row Over Electoral Roll Protests

His remarks come amid a political row over references to regime change by opposition leaders and student activists during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, All India Students Association (AISA) president Neha Bora and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera have publicly used or discussed the phrase "regime change" during conferences and press addresses in Delhi in the context of the protests.

Student activists, including Bora at a Socialist Students Front conference, also referred to the Gen-Z-led uprising in Bangladesh that led to the ouster of then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The national capital has witnessed a series of Tricolour marches in recent days, with Opposition groups and civil society organisations holding demonstrations against the alleged electoral irregularities. The use of the national flag during these protests has triggered a political confrontation, with the BJP accusing opposition parties of using it to advance their political agitation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had accused Congress and its allies of attempting to replicate a Bangladesh-style political upheaval in India. "Attempts are being made to turn the country's youth into pawns of anarchic politics. Regime change is being pursued on the lines of Bangladesh," Singh said at a press conference in Lucknow. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)