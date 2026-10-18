Udhampur Women Get Training, Stipend In Traditional Carpet Weaving

The Handicrafts Department has established a carpet-weaving training centre in Christian Colony, Udhampur, where 20 local women are learning traditional weaving skills, with the initiative aimed at preserving traditional crafts and improving employment opportunities. The trainees receive a monthly stipend during the course and will be awarded diplomas upon completion of their training. The department also provides financial support to trainees interested in starting their own businesses.

Empowering Trainees with Stipends and Loans

Speaking to ANI, Udhampur Assistant Handicraft Training Officer Sonam said,“We used to practice it there in the winter, but it slowly got a bit cold. Still, our center always tries to keep our traditional crafts alive. We keep practicing, teaching, and promoting them. So, wherever our center operates, that's where we teach carpet weaving and mat making.” She added that all trainees receive a monthly stipend and are awarded diplomas after completing their training.

“All our trainees get a monthly stipend. Once they finish this training, they'll get a diploma. Also, if any of them are interested and want to take it further, we provide them with a loan. We sponsor them. Someone can start their own business at their own level,” Sonam added.

Livelihood Opportunities in Budgam

Meanwhile, women in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district are developing livelihood opportunities through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) formed under the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM). Women across villages are taking up activities such as weaving, food processing, tailoring, agriculture-related work and other small businesses. For many, the SHGs have helped turn skills they earlier practised at home into a source of regular income.

Through these groups, women receive support for savings, training, skill development and livelihood activities. They also get opportunities to sell their products at local markets, exhibitions and fairs. The women are also taking part in exhibitions, fairs and local markets, where they get a chance to display and sell their products outside their villages.

The SHGs have also helped women work together on production, finance and marketing while sharing their skills and responsibilities. For many members, the groups have become a way to earn money as well as gain confidence and take a bigger role in their families' financial decisions. The growing participation of women in such groups is also helping create small businesses in rural areas. With continued access to training, finance, better packaging, branding and markets, these groups can provide more opportunities for women in Budgam. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)