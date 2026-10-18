Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Puja Committee Secretary, 6 Others Held

Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested seven people in connection with the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durgotsab Samity Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that claimed 19 lives and left 25 others injured. According to Kolkata Police, the arrested persons include Raj Kumar Sewda alias Raja (48), the secretary of the puja committee; Santanu Dubey (55), its vice-president; and Biplab Mukherjee alias Joy (48), who was engaged in the construction of a bamboo structure. The other arrested persons have been identified as Koushik Saha (53), who was involved in crowd management and checking VIP passes; Pintu Dey (51), who was engaged in crowd management; and Suman Chakraborty (30) and Rajesh Pal (29), who were working as private security in-charges.

Probe Begins, Govt Announces Compensation

Kolkata Police has registered a suo moto case under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the organisers and others. Police said the case was registered last night (Saturday), and 14 people have been detained and are being questioned. The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each victim. An investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) began to establish accountability for the incident.

Section 163 Imposed in Parts of City

Meanwhile, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, has been imposed in parts of the city for three days, from October 18 to 20. According to an order issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, the restrictions apply to the area under Bowbazar Police Station, bounded by College Street, CR Avenue, Collotola Street and Eden Hospital Road.

The order prohibits unlawful assemblies of five or more persons, carrying lathis, lethal or other dangerous weapons, and any acts likely to cause a breach of peace or disturb public tranquillity in the specified area. The order was issued in view of concerns over possible violent demonstrations, rallies and meetings that could affect public order and safety. It will remain in force for three days or until further orders.

The incident occurred amid heavy crowds at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment as authorities initiated measures to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede. (ANI)

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