Telangana: KTR Expresses Sorrow Over Student Deaths At MVSR College

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) expressed grief over the deaths of students in an accident at an engineering college in Nadergul, Telangana, and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

"BRS Working President KTR expressed deep sorrow over the death of two students in an accident at MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul. KTR conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the students who lost their lives in this tragic incident," the official statement read.

KTR also wished a speedy recovery to the students injured in the incident and urged the authorities to ensure that they receive the best possible medical treatment.

"Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, KTR wished them strength and courage to cope with this immense loss and tragedy," it added.

Political Leaders React to Tragedy

The incident occurred on Saturday during a Dandiya celebration at the college as part of its annual technical-cum-cultural festival, 'Sangamam', when a lighting truss collapsed amid strong winds, leaving students injured.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also expressed shock over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased student. He directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and ordered them to identify those responsible for the accident and take strict action against them, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Allegations of Negligence

Meanwhile, BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav alleged negligence on the part of the college management and demanded the arrest of those responsible.

Speaking about the incident on Saturday, Yadav said, "Today around 6.30 pm, an event was held at MVSR College, and there was negligence. Small poles, about 80 feet high, were erected and they suddenly fell on 20 girls. Four girls are in serious condition. There are reports that two girls have died and two others are in critical condition, while many have sustained injuries. It is very sad. It is truly negligence of MVSR College management."

He further alleged that the management had put students' lives at risk and warned that further action would be announced if the police failed to arrest those responsible.

"The event should have been organised by the college management itself. They have risked students' lives. If the police do not arrest them, we will announce our future course of action tomorrow morning," Yadav said.

Investigation and Official Statements

According to police, the collapse occurred during the Dandiya programme, injuring several students who were subsequently shifted to hospitals for treatment.

College Director Prasanna Kumar described the incident as an unforeseen mishap caused by sudden, strong winds. He said the management had arranged vehicles to transport the injured students to the hospital without waiting for ambulances.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collapse and determine whether adequate safety measures were in place during the event. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)