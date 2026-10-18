At 99, UK Woman Becomes World's Oldest Wing Walker, Raises Funds For Air Ambulance

99-year-old Helga Duffy has defied expectations by taking to the skies and setting a world record as the oldest wing walker, proving that age is no barrier to adventure. The British woman was inspired to attempt the daring feat after watching a news report about 97-year-old Betty Bromage, who had previously held the record. Determined to experience the thrill herself, Helga decided to take on the extraordinary challenge.

Now living in a care home in Devizes, Wiltshire, Helga spent many years in Frome, Somerset. She completed her wing walk at RFC Rendcomb Airfield in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, strapped to the top of a small aircraft as it took to the skies.

Helga called the experience“peculiar” as she embarked on the remarkable flight.

"I wasn't frightened because I was so excited."

Helga also used the occasion to support a cause close to her heart, raising money for the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance. Guinness World Records officials presented her with a certificate at the airfield, celebrating her extraordinary achievement.

Helga, the eldest of seven children, said she believed her late father would have been proud of her accomplishment.

"He expected the best of us. So I always tried. I think if he's still there somewhere, he'd be very proud of his firstborn."

Her nieces, Jackie Rose and Julie Preece, watched the historic flight and described Helga as an "independent" and "forthright lady". They said the adventure reflected her determination to embrace life and show that turning 99 had not diminished her adventurous spirit.

"She's wanted to do something different for so long. She just wanted to prove that actually even though she's 99, she's still that lady she was years and years ago," said Jackie.

The charity fundraising element made the occasion especially emotional for the family. Their mother had made her "final journey" in an air ambulance, giving Helga's efforts a deeply personal significance.

Sam Conway, from the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance charity, hailed Helga as a "legend", revealing that she had raised more than £1,300 for the organisation.

"She looks as though she's had the time of her life," she added.

Meanwhile, Betty Bromage, whose record Helga surpassed, congratulated the new record-holder but made it clear that she was not ready to surrender the title forever.

"I can't wait until I'm 100 and I can do it again, I'll beat you again."

Betty, who has already completed six wing walks, also spoke about the thrill of the experience.

“I really enjoy doing it - it's a bit frightening at first isn't it? Just the apprehension of it.”