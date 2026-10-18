First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Restoration Of Independence Day
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence.
The post reads:“May Azerbaijan's state independence, sovereignty, and the peace and tranquillity in our country be eternal!”
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