Critical Infrastructure Damaged In Russian Air Attack On Vinnytsia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, on her Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy's air attack caused damage to critical infrastructure. Emergency power outages are currently in effect across the region. Where necessary, critical infrastructure facilities are switching to backup power sources,” the post said.

According to Zabolotna, energy workers are already working to restore power supplies, but the electricity situation is expected to remain unstable in the near future.

Residents of the Vinnytsia region are urged not to switch on all electrical appliances at the same time in order to avoid artificially overloading the grid.

Russian drone attack onkills one, injures four

As Ukrinform reported, Russian shelling yesterday evening left nearly 19,000 consumers without electricity after an energy facility was hit in the Chernihiv region.