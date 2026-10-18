Critical Infrastructure Damaged In Russian Air Attack On Vinnytsia Region
“The enemy's air attack caused damage to critical infrastructure. Emergency power outages are currently in effect across the region. Where necessary, critical infrastructure facilities are switching to backup power sources,” the post said.
According to Zabolotna, energy workers are already working to restore power supplies, but the electricity situation is expected to remain unstable in the near future.
Residents of the Vinnytsia region are urged not to switch on all electrical appliances at the same time in order to avoid artificially overloading the grid.Read also: Russian drone attack on Poltava kills one, injures four
As Ukrinform reported, Russian shelling yesterday evening left nearly 19,000 consumers without electricity after an energy facility was hit in the Chernihiv region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment