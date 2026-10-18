By Sending Footage To Enemy, People Become Tool In Hands Of Invaders CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to Ukrinform.

The Center stressed that by sending such materials to the enemy, people become a tool in the hands of the invaders, helping them conduct additional reconnaissance of targets and adjust subsequent strikes on Ukrainian cities.

“Transmitting information to the enemy about the movement of drones or missiles, the operation of air defense systems, and the aftermath of strikes in Ukraine is a criminal offense punishable by a lengthy prison term, up to life imprisonment,” the statement said.

The Center urged people not to interact with enemy chatbots and not to film or share photos and videos of air defense operations or the aftermath of attacks.

Ukraine charges Russian general who switched sides after occupation of Crimea

As reported, according to Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash), an adviser to the President on a non-staff basis, Russia is collecting footage of strikes by Geran attack drones, apparently to test the performance of optical recognition and target-guidance algorithms under combat conditions.