Kolkata Stampede: 7 Arrested, Including Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja Committee Top Officials

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 18 (IANS) Kolkata Police, on Sunday, informed that seven people have been arrested in connection with the tragic stampede at the community Durga Puja Pandal in North Kolkata that claimed 19 lives.

“A total of 14 persons were detained since Saturday night for investigation. Of them, seven have been arrested following their interrogation,” said a city police officer.

According to a statement issued by the city police on Sunday morning, the seven arrested persons include Raj Kumar Sewda (48), the secretary of the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja Committee, and Santanu Dubey (55), the vice-president of the said committee.

Three persons involved in the crowd-control process at the Puja pandal on Saturday, namely Biplab Mukherjee (48), Pintu Dey (51) and Koushik Saha (53), have also been arrested, the city police statement said. Saha was also involved in checking the VIP passes at the entry gates.

Two persons who were in charge of the private security arrangements at the Puja pandal, namely Suman Chakraborty (30) and Rajesh Pal (29), have also been arrested, as per the city police statement.

The police have already started a detailed investigation into the matter by registering a suo motu case. The accused have been slapped with charges of culpable homicide under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

Meanwhile, autopsies of the bodies of the 19 people killed in the tragic stampede that started on Sunday morning have begun at the Kolkata Police Morgue in the city. Forensic science experts will arrive at the scene later in the day and will collect samples.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that a fact-finding committee has been formed to investigate the matter. He said earlier,“CCTV footage has been collected. Action will be taken after examining the CCTV footage. I will go to the hospital to see the injured this morning. The Union Amit Shah, who had cancelled all his puja-related schedules for the day in the city, will also go to the hospital,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also said that the administration will have to rethink the idea of“theme puja” in the future, considering that these pujas attract enormous footfall.“People's lives come first, not themes. Experience is gained from each incident. We will use the experience we have gained from here in the future,” the Chief Minister said.