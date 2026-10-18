Sirsa Police Station Grenade Attack Case: NIA Names 4 More In Supplementary Chargesheet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Four accused have been named in a supplementary chargesheet filed before a National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Haryana's Panchkula in connection with a grenade attack carried out near a Women Police Station in Sirsa in 2025, officials said.

The NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet before the NIA Special Court on Saturday against four accused, namely Rajbir Singh alias Fouji, Ved Parkash alias Pamma, Jiwanjot Singh Grewal alias Jyoti and Chirag Thakral, in connection with the grenade attack near a Women Police Station in Sirsa on November 25, 2025 (RC-24/2025/NIA/DLI), according to the officials.

The case, originally registered as FIR No. 710/2025 dated November 26, 2025, at Police Station Civil Line in Sirsa, was re-registered by NIA on December 30, 2025, as RC-24/2025/NIA/DLI.

Earlier on May 24 this year, the investigating agency had filed a chargesheet in the case before the NIA Special Court in Panchkula, against nine accused, including Pakistani nationals Shahzad Bhatti and Sohail Ahmad alias Sohail Baloch, officials said.

"The supplementary chargesheet details the conspiracy and the individual roles of the 4 accused, along with the supporting evidence collected during further investigation. It charges them under sections 61(2) r/w 109 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, sections 5 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and sections 18, 18B and 20 of the UA (P) Act, 1967," the NIA said in a statement.

The investigators revealed that Rajbir Singh alias Fouji acted as the India-based coordinator of the cross-border network, working in coordination with foreign-based handlers for the collection and movement of weapons/hand grenades and narcotics in India.

Additionally, Chirag Thakral, Jiwanjot Singh Grewal alias Jyoti and Ved Parkash alias Pamma used to work under the directions of Rajbir Singh and played a key role in facilitating the movement of explosives used in the grenade attack at the Women Police Station in Sirsa, officials said.

"The attack was carried out by members of the Shahzad Bhatti network, acting pursuant to an organised conspiracy, with the intention of causing harm to police personnel and of creating terror and fear among the general public. NIA's investigation has traced the conspiracy in the case to foreign-based handlers operating a cross-border terror network," the NIA said.

It mentioned that further investigation in the case is continuing to identify and apprehend the other persons involved in the conspiracy and to unearth the complete cross-border terror network behind the attack.