Navratri 2026: Why Kanya Puja Is Celebrated, Rituals To Follow And Its Religious Importance

Kanya Puja is one of the most significant ceremonies in Navratri which honors the female divine energy through worshiping young girls. Some other names by which this puja is called include Kanya Pujan, Kanjak Puja or Kumari Puja. This religious festival is generally celebrated either on Maha Ashtami or Maha Navami.

Why Is Kanya Puja Celebrated?

This festival has been founded on the belief that the pure energy of Maa Durga or Shakti is symbolized in the form of young girls. Through this puja, the devotees show their respect and reverence to Maa Durga.

This ceremony also conveys the message that girls should be respected and honored in our society.

Many people consider this ceremony as a very important ceremony during Navratri. Through this ceremony, the devotees seek blessings for happiness and prosperity from Maa Durga.

How Is Kanya Puja Performed?

During this puja, young girls aged between two and ten are invited at the home of the devotee.

The customary rituals are as follows:



Welcoming the girls: They are welcomed in the house and made to sit gracefully.

Prayers: It can involve washing their feet, putting on a tilak while worshipping.

Offering traditional foods:Halwa, puri and kala chana are the most popular choices of prasad. Gifts:The devotees give them gifts, clothes or money as an expression of their love and respect.

Also, a few families invite a young boy who is associated with Bhairav as per their custom.

When is Kanya Puja Observed in 2026?

Kanya Puja is celebrated either on Ashtami or Navami day of Sharad Navratri. But in the year 2026, it must be noted that tithi of Ashtami will fall on the morning of October 19th when Navami tithi starts.

Ultimately, Kanya Puja is not just about a religious ritual. It symbolizes devotion, appreciation and reverence for the female deity, thus becoming an integral part of the Navratri festival.