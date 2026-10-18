'Heartbreaking': Prez Murmu Expresses Grief Over Road Accident Near MP Temple

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed grief over the road accident near Shitla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

Twelve people were killed, while over 25 were injured after a truck rammed into shops near Shitla Mata Temple early on Sunday.

Taking to X, President Murmu said, "The news of the loss of lives in the road accident that occurred in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured."

The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when the truck lost control while descending a slope near the historic Shitla Mata Temple, located 18 kilometres from the district headquarters.

"Approximately 50 people were struck by the vehicle, resulting in at least 12 deaths. More than 25 others, including two police personnel and several children, have sustained injuries," an official said.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was loaded with sacks of paddy and lost control while descending a hill and crashed into shops near the temple.

Upon receiving news of the accident, police teams arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the hospital. About five individuals remain in critical condition. The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Jaya Arogya Hospital in Gwalior.

The tragedy occurred during the auspicious festival of Navratri, when hundreds of thousands of devotees visit the historic Shitla Mata Temple. Typically, the route passing by the temple is closed to large vehicles during this period; hence, an investigation is underway to determine who allowed the truck to enter.

Officials have stated that they are probing who authorised the truck's entry and whose negligence led to this incident.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.