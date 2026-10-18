Jaipur Dussehra: Muslim Artisans Build 105-Ft Ravana Effigy

As Jaipur gets ready for Dussehra, around 20 Muslim artisans from Mathura are busy preparing a 105-foot-tall effigy of Ravana, continuing a family tradition that has been passed down through five generations. The artisans have been coming to Jaipur every year to make the effigy, which will be set on fire during the city's Dussehra celebrations in Adarsh Nagar. The team arrived nearly two months before the festival to begin work on the large structure.

A Five-Generation Tradition

Speaking to ANI, artisan Chand Babu spoke about how the work has continued in his family for generations. He said the size of the effigy has grown over the years, from the 20-foot structure made by his grandfather to the 105-foot Ravana they are making today.“This is our fifth generation carrying on the tradition. My grandfather first made a 20-foot effigy here; today, we make a 105-foot Ravana. We use bamboo, hemp, twine, flour paste, thick paper and coloured paper to build it,” he said.

The artisans use these materials to put together the towering effigy ahead of the annual celebrations.

Continuing a Cross-Community Craft

Their work has also drawn attention to how cultural traditions continue across communities, with the team returning to Jaipur year after year to carry on the craft.

The Ravana effigy will be part of Jaipur's Dussehra celebrations, when people gather to mark the festival with the traditional burning of Ravana's effigy. (ANI)

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