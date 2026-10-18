Kolkata Tragedy: 19 Die In Stampede, Amit Shah To Visit Injured

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the injured undergoing treatment in a hospital and offer prayers at Kolkata's Kalighat temple on Sunday, following the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that claimed 19 lives.

Amit Shah Expresses Condolences, Revises Schedule

Shah had earlier expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the incident, describing the stampede as“extremely distressing”. He also said he had spoken to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to take stock of the situation.

"I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members," Shah said.

Emphasising that the administration is focused on ensuring the best medical care for the victims, the Home Minister added that his scheduled itinerary had been revised in light of the tragedy. "The administration is making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for the injured. I am postponing all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly," he wrote on X.

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Kolkata

The tragic incident occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, where a massive rush of devotees led to a fatal stampede that claimed 19 lives and left several others injured. Following the tragedy, Kolkata Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across parts of the city for three days, effective from October 18 to October 20, to maintain law and order.

According to an order issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, the restrictions have been enforced in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Bowbazar Police Station, specifically bounded by College Street, Central Avenue (CR Avenue), Colootola Street, and Eden Hospital Road.

Details of the Order

The prohibitory order bans unlawful assemblies of five or more persons, carrying lathis, lethal or other dangerous weapons, and any activity likely to disturb public tranquillity or cause a breach of peace in the designated zone. "Now, therefore, in exercise of the power conferred by Sub-Section (1) of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 read with the Sub-Section (3) of the said Section, I, Ajay Nand, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata being an Executive Magistrate for the Metropolitan area of Kolkata as well as in the district of South 24 Parganas(within the limits of the suburbs of Kolkata falling under Kolkata police jurisdiction) do hereby prohibit for a period of 03(three) days from 18.10.2026 to 20.10.2026 or until further order, any unlawful assembly of 05(five) or more persons, carrying of lathi, any lethal or other dangerous weapons or doing of any act which is likely to cause breach of the peace and disturbances of the public tranquility within the said Area in the town of Kolkata," the order reads.

The order was issued in view of concerns over possible violent demonstrations, rallies and meetings that could affect public order and safety. It will remain in force for three days or until further orders.

The incident occurred amid heavy crowds at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment as authorities initiated measures to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede. (ANI)

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