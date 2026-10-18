Dubey Slams Opposition Over Evms With 1972 Ballot-Rigging Proof

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey took a swipe at the Congress and opposition parties over their persistent criticism of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), sharing historical documents from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) dating back to 1972, which accused the Congress of orchestrating widespread rigging and booth capturing under the paper ballot system in West Bengal. The BJP parliamentarian cited the archival Left pamphlet to call out what he described as the opposition's "hypocrisy" in advocating for a return to ballot papers.

Taking to X, Dubey wrote: "See the March 1972 proposal of CPIM, which called for holding elections on ballot paper. Congress looted the booths, turned off the lights, announced results at night, beat up Comrade Jyoti Basu Ji, and threw him out of the counting hall, and lost the election." Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his party's repeated questions regarding election integrity, the Godda MP added, "Rahul Gandhi Ji, the Election Commission should be shut down, and elections should be boycotted-it's all written in there. With what face are they opposing now? The height of ignorance, the peak of spreading hatred."

According to the 1972 CPI(M) document shared by Dubey, it details allegations that the Congress party deployed gangsters alongside state police to capture polling booths, intimidate voters, and stuff ballot boxes during the West Bengal assembly elections. The document highlighted the controversial defeat of veteran Marxist leader Jyoti Basu in the Baranagar constituency by over 39,000 votes-a result the CPI(M) termed a "mockery" of democracy despite Basu's strong grassroots support-leading to demands that the election be declared null and void.

Dubey pointed out that while the opposition slams the credibility of EVMs, he claimed that historical records from their own current allies show that paper ballot elections were marred by booth capturing, physical violence, and institutional manipulation.

Opposition Challenges Election Commission on Roll Revision

Amid escalating political tension over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Opposition leaders have intensified their agitation over the past few days, questioning the transparency of the electoral roll revision and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

On Thursday, Congress sought an appointment with the CJI to raise concerns over the SIR process and demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation; the CJI, however, declined the request, noting that the issues were already pending before the Court and that the leaders could seek relief through judicial proceedings.

The Supreme Court also issued notice on a petition filed by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and nine other INDIA bloc leaders challenging the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi orally remarked while issuing notice, "We would also ask one of the petitioners about his conduct." The petition follows an Opposition march towards the Supreme Court on October 12, led by Gandhi, against the SIR exercise.

ECI Orders Summary Revision in 17 States

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directives to 17 States and Union Territories to undertake a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, setting January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date. The exercise is being initiated under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, aimed at updating voter rolls and enrolling eligible electors. The 17 States and Union Territories included in this phase are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)