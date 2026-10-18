BJP Slams Congress' 'Naari Shakti Virodhi Mentality' Over Cabinets

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Sunday accused the Congress of having a“Naari Shakti virodhi mentality”, alleging that the absence of women ministers in the Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh Cabinets reflected the party leadership's attitude towards women.

BJP attacks Congress's 'discriminatory mindset'

Kesavan made the remarks in a post on X while sharing an ANI report on Sowmya Reddy's resignation as Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress president, in which she raised concerns over the absence of women ministers in the state Cabinet.“The Karnataka Congress Cabinet, which continues to deny even one single representation to women, exposes the deeply discriminatory and misogynistic mindset of the top Congress leadership,” Kesavan said.

The Karnataka Congress Cabinet, which continues to deny even one single representation to women, exposes the deeply discriminatory and misogynistic mindset of the top Congress leadership. While Rahul Gandhi dishonestly tom-toms about“Smash the Patriarchy,” in reality the narrow-minded Congress leadership has repeatedly demeaning the dignity of Naari Shakti. In the recent past, Rahul Gandhi's inappropriate behaviour with a female police personnel and the incident involving shoving aside a female journalist reveal how the Congress has neither respect nor regard for our Naari Shakti. Rahul Gandhi had earlier mocked and insulted Chhathi Maiya in Bihar and he remained a mute spectator when the Congress party, in the most uncouth manner, abused the late mother of PM Modi ji. The Congress has also been historically against women's empowerment, which is why, despite being in power for nearly 60 years at the Centre, it never bothered to implement the Women's Reservation Bill. On the contrary, it disempowered women and inflicted injustice by overturning the Shah Bano judgement. From Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, the Congress continues to insult Vande Mataram, the highest expression of respect and reverence for Bharat Mata. The Congress failing to provide even one single representation for women in both the Karnataka & Himachal Pradesh cabinets only reveal its Naari Shakti virodhi mentality. - R (@crkesavan) October 18, 2026

Criticism of Rahul Gandhi's conduct

He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making contradictory statements on women's empowerment and alleging that his conduct in incidents involving women did not reflect respect for them.

“While Rahul Gandhi dishonestly tom-toms about 'Smash the Patriarchy ', in reality the narrow-minded Congress leadership has repeatedly demeaned the dignity of Naari Shakti. In the recent past, Rahul Gandhi's inappropriate behaviour with female police personnel and the incident involving shoving aside a female journalist reveal how the Congress has neither respect nor regard for our Naari Shakti,” he alleged.

Historical allegations against Congress

Kesavan further accused the Congress of disrespecting religious sentiments and opposing women's empowerment, referring to Rahul Gandhi's alleged remarks on Chhathi Maiya in Bihar, the alleged abuse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother by Congress leaders, and the party's past position on the Shah Bano case.

“The Congress has also been historically against women's empowerment, which is why, despite being in power for nearly 60 years at the Centre, it never bothered to implement the Women's Reservation Bill. On the contrary, it disempowered women and inflicted injustice by overturning the Shah Bano judgement,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson also criticised the Congress over its position on Vande Mataram and reiterated his allegation that the absence of women ministers in the Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh Cabinets reflected the party's attitude towards women.

“From Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, the Congress continues to insult Vande Mataram, the highest expression of respect and reverence for Bharat Mata,” Kesavan alleged.

“The Congress failing to provide even one single representation for women in both the Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh cabinets only reveals its Naari Shakti virodhi mentality,” he claimed.

Sowmya Reddy's resignation

Separately, Sowmya Reddy, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress, submitted her resignation in a letter dated August 20, 2026, addressed to All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba. In the letter, Reddy asked that her resignation be accepted, saying she had initially taken up the role with a two-year commitment.

Journalist alleges manhandling by Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea on October 26 or 27 by journalist Richa Parashar, who has alleged that Rahul Gandhi and his security personnel manhandled her during an Opposition march to the court on October 12. Parashar, who said she was in her first trimester of pregnancy at the time, alleged that she was injured in the incident. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)