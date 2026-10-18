Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Sees Dip

While Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali saw a minor decrease in revenues, it nevertheless exceeded 16 crore rupees at the box office on its second day.

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is seeing a drop in box office sales following its strong opening day. The historical action movie, which opened in cinemas on October 16, had reduced local profits on its second day, but increasing global collections.

On Saturday, October 17, the film grossed around ₹7.30 crore in India, according to box-office tracker Sacnilk. This resulted in a total domestic net collection of ₹16.55 crore over two days. During the same period, its global gross collection totalled ₹26.65 crore.

On its first day in India, the film grossed over ₹9.25 crore net. The second-day collection of ₹7.30 crore is down 21.1% from Friday's revenue.

Over two days, the film grossed around ₹19.25 crore domestically and ₹7.40 crore internationally. These statistics are industry estimates that may alter as more box office data becomes available.

#Ranabaali opens to Over ₹16 Cr worldwide!

Vijay Deverakonda enters his Top 5 biggest openers, but the film trails his career-best #Kingdom.

Where does it rank among Rashmika Mandanna's biggest openers, and what do the opening-day ticket sales reveal?

Full box office analysis

#Ranabaali #RanabaaliDay1BoxOfficeCollection #RanabaaliDay1BMSTicketSales #RanabaaliDay1NationalChainSale #TollywoodCinima #SacnilkBoxOffice #SacnilkEntertainment #SacnilkDay1Live

- Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) October 17, 2026

Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, has received mixed reviews from both audiences and reviewers. While Vijay's action sequences have sparked interest, some viewers have expressed reservations about the film's brutality and character development.

The film also debuted in cinemas, competing with other significant releases. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 debuted a day earlier, on October 15, competing for screens in areas of the southern market. The quantity of concerts available to Ranabaali may possibly have had an impact on its debut performance.

Ranabaali, set in the Madras Presidency during the 1876-78 famine, explores imperial exploitation and its catastrophic impact on ordinary people. Vijay Deverakonda stars as the lead, with Rashmika Mandanna and Arnold Vosloo also playing key roles.

Vijay and Rashmika, who earlier worked together on Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, return to the screen in this film.

The film's performance for the rest of its opening weekend will be crucial in determining its theatrical momentum. Stronger Sunday revenues may help it offset the second-day dip, but persistent audience engagement will ultimately decide its long-term success.

Ranabaali has earned ₹16 crore in domestic net earnings and ₹26 crore globally in its first two days, according to trade estimates.