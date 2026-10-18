Mild Autumn Weather Sunday, Chance Of Light Rain In North

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- Mild autumn weather will prevail across most of Jordan on Sunday, with a slight chance of light rain in northern areas and morning fog expected to affect visibility over the northern highlands, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Low clouds will appear across parts of the country, while moderate conditions will persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Northwesterly winds will remain moderate throughout the day.

The department warned that early-morning fog could reduce visibility over the high northern mountain areas. Motorists were also cautioned against slippery roads in northern areas receiving rainfall.

Sunday's temperatures are forecast to reach 25 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains and 23 C in West Amman, with highs of 21 C in the northern highlands and 20 C in the Sharah highlands.

Temperatures will reach 27 C in the Badia, 31 C in the northern Jordan Valley and at the Dead Sea, 34 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 32 C in Aqaba.

The mild weather will continue on Monday and Tuesday, with pleasant conditions across most regions and moderate temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Low clouds are expected at times, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Wednesday, although pleasant weather will persist across most regions. Clouds at varying altitudes will appear, particularly over eastern areas, with moderate northwesterly winds continuing.

//Petra// RZ