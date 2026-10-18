Trump: 'Amazing' Canada Deal Coming At Some Point

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United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington and Ottawa would eventually reach an "amazing" trade agreement, despite ongoing tensions between the two countries.

Speaking at a rally in Kentucky's Highland Heights, Trump accused Canada of taking advantage of the US for decades. "We're making, at some point, we're making a deal that's going to be amazing," Trump said, claiming Washington loses $90 billion annually in trade with Canada. He also argued that Canada relies far more heavily on the US market than the other way around.

Trump criticized former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him a "loser," while describing current Prime Minister Mark Carney as a "nice guy" who is "not nice when it comes to trade."