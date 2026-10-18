Malaysian Honoured With Japanese Foreign Minister's Commendation

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 (NNN) -- Malaysian educator and cultural exchange advocate Gary Tang Kok Lian has received the Japanese Foreign Minister's Commendation in recognition of his longstanding contributions to strengthening relations between Malaysia and Japan, including humanitarian assistance following the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Shikata Noriyuki said Tang was the only individual recipient selected in Malaysia this year, among 173 individuals and 59 groups worldwide honoured for outstanding achievements in international affairs.

“Today, we gather to celebrate Mr Gary Tang's exceptional contributions to the friendship between Japan and Malaysia,” he said at the presentation ceremony held here, recently.

Shikata said Tang had promoted bilateral relations through his career as an interpreter and educator at Institut Bahasa Teikyo, his entrepreneurial activities and his involvement in organisations such as the Japan Graduates' Association of Malaysia (JAGAM) and the Tokai University Alumni Association Malaysia.

He said Tang had played a leading role in organising charity activities, including a concert to raise funds for disaster relief following the March 2011 earthquake.

Tang also travelled with JAGAM members to deliver relief supplies directly to affected communities in the Tohoku region, despite disruptions to transport and essential services.

“At a time when confusion and misinformation spread, leading to excessive concerns about safety across Japan, Mr Tang encouraged Malaysian schools to join educational trips to Japan and took part in these trips himself,” he said.

Shikata also commended Tang for helping organise the Bon Odori Festival and promote educational tours to Japan. He also praised Tang for supporting the embassy's crisis-management activities for decades through his honorary role with the Malaysia Civil Defence Force.

In his acceptance speech, Tang said the commendation reflected the support and cooperation of his family, mentors, colleagues and partner institutions, for their encouragement throughout his journey.

Tang travelled to Japan in March 1983, before receiving his STPM results, and enrolled at Kokusai Gakuyukai, now associated with the Japan Student Services Organisation (JASSO).

He later joined the Malaysia Students Association in Japan, serving as its president in 1986 to support fellow Malaysian students.

Tang said two Japanese values had particularly shaped his outlook: sonkei, or respect, and kansha, or gratitude. He described them as important principles in education, culture and personal relationships.

He pledged to continue promoting closer relations between the two countries and building more bridges of friendship and cooperation for future generations.

--NNN