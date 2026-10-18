'Suffocation Set In, People Wanted To Get Out But Couldn't': Eyewitness On Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 18 (IANS) An eyewitness to the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata recounted how heavy rainfall, overcrowding and panic among visitors led to chaos, leaving people struggling to escape the packed venue.

Prem Gupta, who lives near the pandal on Muktarambabu Street, said he was attending an event when he received news of the stampede. He had distributed VIP passes to several people to attend the Durga Puja pandal, and they later informed him about the announcements asking visitors to leave the premises.

“I was attending an event when I received news that a stampede had occurred. I had given VIP passes to many people, so people had arrived there. Upon arrival, they told me that there were announcements for everyone to exit the pandal. Meanwhile, the incident was already unfolding inside, compounded by rainfall,” Gupta told IANS.

Describing the circumstances that led to the incident, the eyewitness said heavy rain had caused a large crowd to gather in one place, with visitors becoming increasingly desperate to protect themselves and their belongings.

“Due to the heavy rain, a large crowd gathered in one place, and everyone wanted to be safe. Everyone had come dressed up and wearing makeup, so they didn't want their makeup or clothes to get ruined. While some people were distressed, others didn't care about anyone else. They just wanted to save themselves. So, people were rushing inside like crazy,” he said.

Gupta said the situation worsened as the pandal was already packed, and more visitors continued pushing their way inside from outside.

“The crowd was already packed inside, and more people kept pushing in from outside. Suffocation set in; people wanted to get out but couldn't; chaos ensued, and a stampede happened. That is what took place,” he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday that 19 people had lost their lives in the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin community Durga Puja pandal, with 17 of them dying on the spot.

The Chief Minister said 25 people were injured in the incident. Of them, 24 were out of danger, while one remained in critical condition.

Speaking to reporters, CM Adhikari said the state government had announced compensation and assistance for the affected families.

“Compensation has been declared for the 19 families who lost someone. Out of those, I held one-on-one meetings with 13 families. I assured them that the government stands with them and will support them, and they also expressed faith in the government,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the West Bengal government would provide Rs 25 lakh in compensation and a job to each bereaved family. The government would also bear 100 per cent of the medical expenses of every injured person and provide an additional Rs 5 lakh in compensation, he added.

Adhikari also urged organisers and visitors to exercise caution during Durga Puja celebrations across the state, noting that around 58,000 pujas were being held.

“In light of this incident, everyone should exercise caution and take necessary precautions. Crowd control should be maintained, and the directions from the fire brigade and police regarding adequate lighting, entry-exit points, and overall safety must be fully followed so everyone can cooperate,” he said.

Tension broke out among visitors at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin community Durga Puja pandal on Saturday after a portion of the exit gate structure collapsed. The incident triggered panic among the crowd, with the situation further complicated by heavy rainfall and overcrowding.