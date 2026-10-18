Sand Artist Creates 10-Foot Maa Durga Sculpture Using 32 Varieties Of Fruits, Vegetables (WATCH)

Durga Puja celebrations often bring together devotion, art and creativity. At Puri Beach in Odisha, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted a striking 10-foot installation of Maa Durga using sand, 22 varieties of vegetables and 10 varieties of fruits.

The installation also carried the festive greeting“Happy Durga Puja”, spreading a message of joy and devotion.

Sharing a video of the artwork on X, Pattnaik wrote, "I have created a sand art installation at Puri Beach, Odisha, using 32 varieties of fruits and vegetables 22 vegetables and 10 fruits. May Maa Durga bless everyone with strength, happiness, peace, and prosperity."

Happy Maha Saptami!

On this auspicious occasion, I have created a sand art installation at Puri Beach, Odisha, using 32 varieties of fruits and vegetables 22 vegetables and 10 fruits.

May Maa Durga bless everyone with strength, happiness, peace, and prosperity.

#MahaSaptami #DurgaPuja #MaaDurga #SandArt #PuriBeach #Odisha

- Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 17, 2026

The impressive installation stood 10 feet tall and was crafted using approximately eight tonnes of sand. Pattnaik completed the intricate artwork in just five hours, showcasing his exceptional skill and ability to turn a beach into a canvas for artistic expression.

The sculpture featured an assortment of 32 fruits and vegetables, including oranges, apples, grapes, bananas, cucumbers, lemons, okra, bitter gourd, beans and carrots. The colourful arrangement added a distinctive visual appeal to the artwork while highlighting the creative possibilities of using natural materials in art.

According to ANI, Pattnaik was joined by students from his Sand Art Institute in creating the installation. Their collaborative effort brought together traditional sand sculpting and an unconventional mix of fruits and vegetables to celebrate the festival.