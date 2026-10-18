The Paradise OTT Release Date: Netflix Or Jiohotstar? When And Where To Watch Nani's Action Drama Online

The Paradise OTT Release: Nani's Telugu flick. The Paradise premiered in theatres on September 24, 2026, with an ensemble cast led byMohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, and Raghav Juyal. Srikanth Odela directed the action-adventure drama, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. Nearly a month after its theatrical launch, the film is finally gaining traction among audiences eager to watch it at home.

Sudhakar Cherukuri produced the film under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas (SLV Cinemas) label. Reports regarding the film's Internet debut have begun to circulate as its theatrical run continues.

The Paradise Cast and Crew Details

Nani headlines the film, which also stars Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, and Raghav Juyal. Srikanth Odela directed the production and is also recognised as the writer-director. The film's technical crew comprises music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer CH Sai, and editor Navin Nooli. Avinash Kolla handled production design, with Naresh Yalla overseeing visual effects. Suren G handled the sound mix, with Sync Cinema credited for sound design.

Ishan Saksena co-produced the project under the production label SLV Cinemas. Saregama India Limited, a subsidiary of the RPSG Group, is listed as the music label.

Paradise OTT Release Update:

When Will Nani's Film Be Available Online? According to the most recent sources, The Paradise will begin streaming on October 22, 2026. The Telugu film is reportedly set to debut online later this month, though the creators have yet to confirm the date.

Where Can I Watch The Paradise Online?

Netflix is apparently planning to stream the film; however, an official confirmation is pending. If current sources are correct, fans will be able to see Nani's film on the site beginning October 22.

An official announcement on the streaming date and other release details is still forthcoming. Until the platform or the filmmakers announce it, the date should be considered preliminary.