Embassy Of India Officials Meet And Extend Support To The Indian Contingent At Asian Para Games

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Japan (IANS) In a gesture of encouragement for India's para-athletes, officials from the Embassy of India in Tokyo met with members of the Indian contingent participating in the Asian Para Games, acknowledging their dedication and commitment to representing the nation on the international stage.

The delegation comprised R. Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of Mission; Yashawant Dev Panwar, Counsellor (Science and Technology); Akshay, Attache; and Kayo Kanda, Local Staff at the Embassy of India, Tokyo.

The interaction highlighted the importance of supporting India's para-athletes as they compete across disciplines, showcasing not only their sporting excellence but also their resilience, determination and spirit. The encouragement from the embassy officials served as a morale booster for the contingent as they continued their campaign at the Games.

As the Indian contingent strives to deliver memorable performances and bring laurels to the country, the visit reflected the continued encouragement extended to India's athletes competing on the international stage.

Around 3000 athletes from 45 National Paralympic Committees are expected to compete across 18 sports. This will be the fifth edition of the Asian Para Games and the first to be hosted by Japan.

The Indian sports ministry approved 168 athletes - 112 men and 56 women - across 11 sports for Aichi-Nagoya 2026. Boccia was a late addition to the contingent following the initial sanction of 166 athletes across 10 sports.

Para badminton star Pramod Bhagat and para athlete Simran Sharma will be India's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

Simran Sharma replaced para table tennis player Bhavina Patel as flag-bearer to allow Patel adequate rest and recovery ahead of her quarter-final on October 19.

At Hangzhou 2023, India won a record 111 medals - 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze - to finish fifth in the standings, surpassing the previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018.

Para athletics was India's biggest contributor in Hangzhou with 55 medals, including 18 gold.