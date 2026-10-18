MLS: Messi's Brace Powers Inter Miami To 3-1 Win Over Atlanta United

MENAFN - IANS) Atlanta, Oct 18 (IANS) A brace from captain Lionel Messi and a strike from German Berterame powered Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory on the road over Atlanta United FC as the club secured a third consecutive victory this MLS regular season.

There was an even match-up in the opening minutes, before Inter Miami's attack took over. Messi came close to opening the scoring with a free kick in the 41st, which was ultimately saved by Atlanta's goalkeeper at the top-right corner.

Berterame then handed Inter Miami the lead before the break in the 45th minute, finding the back of the net with a header from inside the penalty area to capitalise on a pinpoint cross from the right from Suarez, Inter Miami reports.

The strike marked Berterame's ninth regular season, while the assist took Suarez's tally to 11.

Additionally, Messi posted a secondary assist on the play that saw him break a league record, reaching 15 assists this regular season and becoming the first player in MLS history to dish out at least 15 assists in three consecutive seasons.

The start of the second half then saw Inter Miami double their lead in the 56th minute. Messi picked up the ball in space down the right before making his way to the center of the opponent's third of the pitch, where he combined for a quick give-and-go with Berterame to break into the left side of the box before striking with a grounded left-footed hit.

The goal was Messi's 24th in this league campaign, while the assist was Berterame's 10th.

Messi's magic was present once again four minutes later as he sealed his brace in the 60th minute. The goal saw him reach 25 goals this regular season, extending his lead in the race for the MLS Golden Boot.

The assist, meanwhile, was Suarez's 12th this league campaign and marked a historic milestone for the club, as he became just the second player to reach 100 goal contributions for Inter Miami.

The home side shortened the deficit in the 89th minute through a penalty from Fafa Picault. The 1-3 scoreline then held through the final whistle as Inter Miami extended its winning run to three.