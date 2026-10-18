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First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Restoration Of Independence Day (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-18 12:16:12

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence.

Trend presents the post:

MENAFN18102026000187011040ID1111825608


Trend News Agency

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